Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juju Fitcats

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juju Fitcats

30 seconds ago

Born and raised in France, Juju Fitcats (born Justine Becattini) has become an international influencer. Like lots of other people, she didn’t set out to become an internet celebrity, but good content tends to have that kind of impact. Her love for fitness has thrust her into the spotlight and now she is known by millions of people. Most popular for her YouTube channel, Juju uploads content on a regular basis and she knows exactly how to connect with her audience. Although all of her videos are in French, those who don’t speak the language can still enjoy her content by using the close caption feature. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Juju Fitcats.

1. Her YouTube Channel Has Hundreds of Millions of Views

When people talk about Juju’s YouTube channel, the number of subscribers she has is the first thing that gets discussed. While there’s no denying the fact that having more than 2.7 million subscribers is impressive, what’s even cooler is the number of views she’s gotten. Her channel has more than 395 million total views.

2. She’s An Entrepreneur

Juju genuinely loves sharing her fitness journey with the world, but it’s not all about having fun. Being a social media influencer has essentially become a legitimate job, and Juju is determined to use her platform to secure real business opportunities. She is the co-founder of a fitness app called Shape You.

3.  She Suffered From An Eating Disorder

Juju’s life is all about health and fitness now, but it wasn’t always. In fact, she used to have a very unhealthy relationship with food and its impact on her body. Prior to starting her fitness journey, Juju suffered from an eating disorder which also correlated with the negative body image she had of herself.

4. She Likes Hanging Out By the Water

Just because Juju is a fitness influencer doesn’t mean that she likes to spend all of her time in the gym. In fact, she actually enjoys spending a lot of time outdoors. One of her favorite things to do is spend time by the water and soak up the sun. When the weather is nice, that’s usually exactly what you can find her doing.

5. She Likes Fashion

Whether Juju is working out or going to a special event, she always wants to look her best while doing it. She has a great eye for fashion and she enjoys being able to express herself through her clothing. She isn’t afraid to experiment with bold colors and different patterns.

6. She Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in the summer of 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted of killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Although the movement began in the United States, it quickly gained worldwide recognition. Juju has shown her support for the movement through posts on social media.

7. She Likes to Travel

Not only has her online audience allowed Juju to have some awesome business opportunities, it has also made it possible for her to do lots of traveling. On top of being able to travel around her home country of France, she has also gotten the chance to visit other parts of the world including Morrocco. It seems likely that she’ll get to do even more traveling in the years to come.

8. She Has Spoken Out Against Bullying

Bullying has been a problem for decades. The advancement of technology has made it even worse because now people can be bullied even when they’re sitting in the comfort of their own homes. While some people think that bullying isn’t that serious, the reality is that it can have deadly consequences. Juju has used her platform to support the anti-bullying movement and it’s a cause that she takes very seriously.

9. She’s Active on TikTok

When most people think of Juju Fitcats, YouTube is probably the first platform that comes to mind. However, that isn’t the only place where she has developed a large and engaged following. She is an active TikTok user who has more than 4 million followers on the platform. What’s even more impressive is that her videos have gotten over 77 million total likes.

10. She Loves Riding Horses

Humans and animals may not be able to communicate in the traditional sense, but that has never stopped them from building strong relationships. Juju is the kind of person who likes dogs and cats although it’s unclear if she has any of her own. She also loves horses. In an Instagram post she wrote, “Can it be seen in my eyes that I feel good when I’m in contact with a horse?” She added, “Yes, if you did not know, I practiced horse riding for more than 15 years, and in competition.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Does The Buffy The Vampire Slayer Pilot Hold Up Over 20 Years Later?
The Five Best Moments From AMC’s Dark Winds Trailer
Five Storylines We Wish Are Explored on Billions Season 7
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Does The Blair Witch Project Really Need A Reboot?
Did The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lavagirl Really Need A Sequel?
The Five Best Moments From The Crimes Of The Future Teaser Trailer
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juju Fitcats
Will Johnny Cage Be More Important in Mortal Kombat 2?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cassey Ho
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense