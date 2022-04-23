Born and raised in France, Juju Fitcats (born Justine Becattini) has become an international influencer. Like lots of other people, she didn’t set out to become an internet celebrity, but good content tends to have that kind of impact. Her love for fitness has thrust her into the spotlight and now she is known by millions of people. Most popular for her YouTube channel, Juju uploads content on a regular basis and she knows exactly how to connect with her audience. Although all of her videos are in French, those who don’t speak the language can still enjoy her content by using the close caption feature. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Juju Fitcats.
1. Her YouTube Channel Has Hundreds of Millions of Views
When people talk about Juju’s YouTube channel, the number of subscribers she has is the first thing that gets discussed. While there’s no denying the fact that having more than 2.7 million subscribers is impressive, what’s even cooler is the number of views she’s gotten. Her channel has more than 395 million total views.
2. She’s An Entrepreneur
Juju genuinely loves sharing her fitness journey with the world, but it’s not all about having fun. Being a social media influencer has essentially become a legitimate job, and Juju is determined to use her platform to secure real business opportunities. She is the co-founder of a fitness app called Shape You.
3. She Suffered From An Eating Disorder
Juju’s life is all about health and fitness now, but it wasn’t always. In fact, she used to have a very unhealthy relationship with food and its impact on her body. Prior to starting her fitness journey, Juju suffered from an eating disorder which also correlated with the negative body image she had of herself.
4. She Likes Hanging Out By the Water
Just because Juju is a fitness influencer doesn’t mean that she likes to spend all of her time in the gym. In fact, she actually enjoys spending a lot of time outdoors. One of her favorite things to do is spend time by the water and soak up the sun. When the weather is nice, that’s usually exactly what you can find her doing.
5. She Likes Fashion
Whether Juju is working out or going to a special event, she always wants to look her best while doing it. She has a great eye for fashion and she enjoys being able to express herself through her clothing. She isn’t afraid to experiment with bold colors and different patterns.
6. She Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement
The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in the summer of 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted of killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Although the movement began in the United States, it quickly gained worldwide recognition. Juju has shown her support for the movement through posts on social media.
7. She Likes to Travel
Not only has her online audience allowed Juju to have some awesome business opportunities, it has also made it possible for her to do lots of traveling. On top of being able to travel around her home country of France, she has also gotten the chance to visit other parts of the world including Morrocco. It seems likely that she’ll get to do even more traveling in the years to come.
8. She Has Spoken Out Against Bullying
Bullying has been a problem for decades. The advancement of technology has made it even worse because now people can be bullied even when they’re sitting in the comfort of their own homes. While some people think that bullying isn’t that serious, the reality is that it can have deadly consequences. Juju has used her platform to support the anti-bullying movement and it’s a cause that she takes very seriously.
9. She’s Active on TikTok
When most people think of Juju Fitcats, YouTube is probably the first platform that comes to mind. However, that isn’t the only place where she has developed a large and engaged following. She is an active TikTok user who has more than 4 million followers on the platform. What’s even more impressive is that her videos have gotten over 77 million total likes.
10. She Loves Riding Horses
Humans and animals may not be able to communicate in the traditional sense, but that has never stopped them from building strong relationships. Juju is the kind of person who likes dogs and cats although it’s unclear if she has any of her own. She also loves horses. In an Instagram post she wrote, “Can it be seen in my eyes that I feel good when I’m in contact with a horse?” She added, “Yes, if you did not know, I practiced horse riding for more than 15 years, and in competition.”