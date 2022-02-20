10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Dime

If you’re a fan of Love and Hip Hop, then you likely know a thing or two about Jessica Dime. She’s a main character in season seven, and the world is getting to know her through her television appearances. She’s into music, she’s into love, and she’s into making sure she gets exactly what she wants out of life. She’s been in the press recently, and her fans are dying to know if the rumors are true. Is she pregnant with her second baby? Let’s find out.
1. She is an 80s Baby
When Jessica Dime was born, it was at the beginning of 1986. Her birthday is January 27, 1986, which means she recently celebrated her 36th birthday. She was born Jessica Briel Chatman, but she goes by Dime rather than her given name.
2. She is a Tennessee Girl
She was born and raised in Tennessee, though she spent a great deal of her time in Miami when she was old enough to leave home. The rap game was calling her, and she knew she had to get out of Memphis to make it work for herself. She left for Miami, though she eventually ended up in Atlanta where the rap game is strong.
3. She Was a Stripper
Prior to taking her music career to the next level and becoming a reality television star in Atlanta, she was working to make ends meet and to keep a little cash on hand. She worked at a famous strip club called King of Diamonds Gentleman’s Club where she was a stripper.
4. She is Pregnant
The rumors are true, and we know because she is the woman who confirmed that they are true. She and her fiancé are expecting their second child together. His name is Shawne Williams, and they are already the parents of a little girl whose name is Blessing.
5. She Has Been with Her Fiance Since 2016
This couple met in 2016, and they’ve been together ever since. He is a former NBA star, and they appear to be quite happy despite not having any formal wedding plans that we know of. They became engaged in 2017, and they’ve yet to plan a wedding in the five years they’ve been engaged.
6. Her Daughter is Three
As of February 2022, her firstborn daughter is only three. However, she will soon celebrate her fourth birthday in April of 2022, and she is a cutie. Her parents both seem very proud of her, very happy with their little family, and they are nothing if not excited to add another baby to the mix. We wonder if their sweet daughter is as excited to become a big sister as they are for her to become one?
7. She is Famous
She has more than 2.8 million followers on social media, and that makes her insanely famous. She has celebrity-status followers, and she can make a killing off of things like endorsements, brand deals, and collaborations. She’s doing it, too, and she is making a good life for both herself and the children she is raising.
8. She is a Business Mogul
Some people do not realize that she is also a business owner. Jessica Dime founded her own beauty line called F1 Cosmetics. She brands her company as a black and woman-owned business that focuses on flawless skincare. She is excited about what her business has to offer, and she does regularly market it online.
9. Is She Already Married
When she shared a photo of herself with her fiancé on October 19, 2021, she captioned it “Four years married to my best friend and soulmate….” And then she went on to say she “couldn’t ask for a better husband,” and it’s got her fans wondering if their long-term engagement is just something that they’ve been keeping up with since they did not want to announce they were already married. We don’t know if they are married or not, but we know that they consider themselves married if nothing else.
10. She is a Proud Mom
One thing we can say is absolutely certain about this woman is that she is a proud mother. She is a woman who makes sure her daughter’s dreams come true, that her daughter is loved and cared for, and that she is happy. She seems to thrive in her role as a mother, and there is nothing more adorable than their family photos and their clear love for one another and their baby girl. Congratulations to this family on their new baby.