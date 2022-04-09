From the moment Jay Copeland started singing during his American Idol audition, it was clear that he was meant to be a star. His incredible vocals mixed with his natural stage presence wowed the judges so much that he earned one of the coveted platinum tickets. Since the first round of the show, he has consistently showed up and showed out and he’s hoping that’ll be enough to get him to the finale. If Jay wins the competition, it will certainly be a life-changing moment both personally and professionally. However, even if he walks away without being crowned the next American Idol, there’s no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jay Copeland.
1. He’s From Maryland
Jay was born and raised in Maryland and he is very proud of his roots. He comes from a family that includes other talented musicians and they have been inspirations to him over the years. From what we can tell, he still lives in the Salisbury area. If he wins American Idol, he may have to relocate to Los Angeles.
2. He Has a Large Social Media Following
Being popular on social media is now a great way to create opportunities in the real world. Once a person builds an engaged audience, they become an attractive partner for brand partnerships and other things. Jay currently has almost 15,000 followers on Instagram. He’ll probably have even more by the time this season of American Idol is over.
3. He’s A Formally Trained Musician
The music industry can be very competitive so it’s important for artists to do whatever they can to set themselves apart. For lots of people, studying music in a formal setting is one of the best ways to do that. Jay attended Salisbury University where studied music and theater. he earned a bachelor’s degree in 2020.
4. He Started a YouTube Channel
Instagram may be the platform where Jay has the biggest following, but it certainly isn’t the only one he is active on. Jay started his YouTube channel in March of 2022. So far, he has only posted a few short clips so it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of content he decides to create in the long run.
5. He Likes to Keep Himself In Shape
Staying in good shape is something that is very important to Jay, but it’s not just about looks. As an artist, being able to keep your energy high during long performances is essential. Exercise isn’t just good for the body, but it also has lots of positive benefits for mental health.
6. He Loves Fashion
Not only is Jay going to sound great every time he steps on stage, but he’s going to make sure he looks the part as well. Jay uses fashion as a way to share his personality with the world. His sense of style is smooth, creative, and sleek. He isn’t afraid to switch it up and try different colors and patterns.
7. He Enjoys Dancing
Most people probably think of Jay as a singer, but the truth is that he’s an all-around performer and many would even say that he’s the total package. On top of his vocal abilities, Jay is also a great dancer. His dancing skills add to his ability to put on great shows and his moves are the perfect way to keep the crowd engaged.
8. He Likes His Privacy
Once some people get a taste of what it’s like to be in the spotlight, they can’t resist doing everything they can to keep the attention. That doesn’t seem to be Jay’s style though. He is a low-key person who enjoys his privacy. So far, Jay hasn’t shared much information on his personal life. He likes to keep his social media activity focused on his artistry.
9. American Idol Is His First Singing Competition Show
Jay has been a part of singing competitions in the past, but American Idol is his first time doing a competition TV show. Even though he doesn’t have experience with something this high-stakes, Jay has already shown that he has what it takes to rise to the occasion.
10. He Was Accepted Into Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Jay is the kind of person who is always looking for ways to grow and improve in his craft. According to Idol Chatter, Jay was accepted into the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and he planned to start in the fall of 2020. However, it’s unclear whether or not he ever actually enrolled in the school.