It Sounds Like Spider-Man Will Be Getting a Series

Was anyone really that cheesed off that Spider-Man didn’t get a solid origin story in the MCU? Yes, no? It would appear that this problem is going to be solved by an animated series that will be coming to Disney+ at an undisclosed time as Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be an addition to the streaming channel that a lot of people might find refreshing seeing how the first two individuals to portray the web-slinger in live-action were given origin stories. It’s fair to think that the MCU wanted to bypass that part and get right into the story since it did make things move along a little quicker and it made the story a little easier to digest since Peter still missed his Uncle Ben, but he was already through a part of the grieving process and living his life without needing to be sad and melancholy all the time. But at this time it would appear that fans are reverting back to form as they want to see how the MCU’s Peter Parker grew up, especially when it came to having powers during his school years. As if being a freshman isn’t hard enough, right?
Is there any date of release for the series yet?
So far it doesn’t sound as though the MCU is willing to comment on when this show will be heading to the site where people can see it, which isn’t too surprising. With everything that’s been coming out lately and everything that’s already scheduled it’s fair to state that expecting this before 2023 would be pushing it. There are a couple of reasons why this is a good thing though since fleshing out this story would be a great idea so that it’s not quite the same as every origin story that’s come along so far. One thing that is worthy of a groan or two is the idea that an origin story is going to be by the book and not offer up any mild variations that could make it interesting.
It’s interesting to think of whether any other MCU heroes will show up.
What’s really interesting is to wonder if we’re going to be seeing any other heroes or villains from the MCU. The obvious answer is that of course, we’ll be seeing other villains and heroes in this series since featuring Spider-Man on his own is fun and all, but he does need someone to butt heads with. What will be interesting though is who the MCU decides to throw against him now that things have progressed the way they have. With No Way Home already out and serving as canon, one has to imagine that Spidey isn’t going to be interacting that much with the likes of Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and many others. But then again, there is the idea that things have changed since the idea of the multiverse was brought in, so one could rightly assume that there is a bit of wiggle room here and there. But who will be brought in and what kind of an impact they’ll have remains to be seen, not to mention that it could end up affecting things moving forward.
The series should be a lot of fun.
Spider-Man is such a dynamic character that thinking of him being featured in an animated series, especially when he’s first starting, is going to be kind of fun no doubt. A younger Peter Parker is something that the fans haven’t really been given at this point since Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland were all older than any high schooler when they started as Spider-Man. Okay, Holland was 19, but that’s still older than most high schoolers. Seeing the character in animated form might bring to life the actual image of Peter Parker that people recall from the comics, meaning he’ll likely be just as awkward as people remember. Plus, the pressures of being a teenager and having powers are something that has been captured in live-action, but at the same time, it’s up for debate as to how effective it is. The animated series should hopefully be able to bring into focus the idea of who Peter is and what he has to deal with on a regular basis.
How long will the series last?
It’s easy to wonder how long this series will last since a day-to-day account of Peter’s life could be kind of boring, but a freshman year only lasts so long, and while it could easily blend into the MCU’s well-crafted tale it’s fair to say that keeping this as its own story will be preferable for as long as it’s possible. But the upside is that this will help to flesh out Peter’s character a little more in the MCU, which could go a long way toward cementing his place in this current canon.