‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum, Jiggly Caliente Passes Away at 44

Jiggly Caliente, who competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 and later returned for All Stars 6, has passed away at age 44. The entertainer, who also appeared in the series Pose, succumbed to complications from an infection.

Just three days ago, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, Caliente’s family announced in a statement through her Instagram page that the performer had experienced a serious health setback that resulted in the loss of her right leg. According to them, she had endured a severe infection that required hospitalization and subsequent amputation. Their statement also informed the public that Caliente would not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines judging panel, where she has served as a permanent panelist since 2022, nor participating in any public engagements until further notice.

While friends and fans alike prayed for a quick recovery, tragedy hit. Through the reality TV star’s Instagram page, her family released another statement, announcing her death. In their words, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and Co-Stars React to Caliente’s Death

News of Caliente’s death has caused widespread grief throughout the entertainment community. Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, judges, and production company World of Wonder have expressed deep sorrow across social media platforms.

RuPaul’s Drag Race also posted on their official Instagram account and paid tribute to Bianca Castro (Caliente). “Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always,” they captioned with a photo of Caliente. Longtime judge of the show, Michelle Visage also shared her devastation with the caption, “My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, and your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much, honey.”

The production company, World of Wonder, also expressed their grief, affirming that her legacy would continue supporting the communities she advocated for while extending their condolences to her family and friends. Jaremi Carey, Caliente’s co-star and close friend, shared a lengthy statement and revealed he had visited her in the hospital, holding her hands as medical staff moved her through the facility. Other costars, including but not limited to Bianca Del Rio, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Jujubee joined in expressing their grief, and shared memories of laughter, friendship, and sisterhood while offering condolences to Caliente’s family.

