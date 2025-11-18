Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Pet That Is No Longer With Us

Hey Pandas, just yesterday I had to put my cat down. I’m crying uncontrollably while writing this. Just for a bit of backstory, we found her as a stray and decided to take her in because she was such a good cat. We named her Kiddles. On December 31, 2021, she had a seizure out of the blue. She kept seizing over and over again, having over 100+ seizures that day, back to back. We really thought she was going to die right there.
We took her to the vet, and they gave her medicine, which she fell under a special category for—unfortunately, she was allergic to it. So, they gave her a new medicine. It helped for a while, but soon after, it didn’t really help anymore. As she started getting seizures once every three days or so, at best. The worst was about 10+ in a week. But we didn’t want to put her down then because we thought she still might have been happy at the time.
We recently moved, and we kept her in a roomy cage, but we only felt that when she had seizures, it would be worse for her. We thought, “Who’d want to live like that?” So, on January 19, 2024, at 4:46 PM, my cat was put out of her suffering. I miss her every second, and I will always wish there was another solution that we could’ve found for her.
So, in honor of our angel babies, post a picture of them and, if you want, their backstory.
#1 This Is My Most Beloved Schnuppi Who Had To Be Put To Sleep After A Stroke In 2021. He Had Been Abandoned, But Luckily I Found Him And Took Him In. He Was With Me For Almost 10 Years. I Have Two Other Other Cats Now, And I Really Love Them, Too, But I Still Miss Schnuppi Terribly
#2 Our Bulldog Girl Flannie. 2012 – 2018. Lived A Good, Healthy Life. Just To Die All Of A Sudden Of A Brain Tumor. Totally Unexpected. Tore A Hole In Our Hearts
#3 Tippy. (Named Because Of Her Tail) Lived To Be 27 Years Old
#4 The Last Picture I Took Of Kiddle, On Her Way To The Vet, Eating Her Last Meal With It On Her Nose. Im Sorry, But Know We Love You So Much🕊
#5 This Is Ozzie. He Was Returned To The Local Rescue Where We Alway Boarded Our Cats. I Adopted Him And Brought Him Home. He Was A Lover, And Was Always Happy To See Us. He Crossed The Rainbow Bridge In 2022 After A Severe Case Of Pancreatitis. I Miss Him Every Day
#6 Little Apollo. This Was The Last Picture I Got Of Him. I Only Put The Hutch In There Because He Had A Respiratory Infection And Was Struggling To Stay On The Perches
#7 If You Think This Is Cute, You Should’ve Seen The Look He Used To Give When He Was *judging* You
#8 Beautiful Marnie. I Didn’t Have Her Long Enough
#9 Crockett, 2006-2012. “He Chose Us.”
#10 Deja…i Miss My Little Red Heeler/Shepard Girl 😞it’s Been 8.6 Years Since She Left Us. She’s A Good Girl And I Know She’s Watching Out For Me And My Boy Grae’son, Saving A Spot For Each Of Us, Waiting
#11 Titan. He Came Out Of An Abusive Home And I Started Working With Him Right After I Came Out Of An Abusive Situation. We Trauma Bonded, And For Years He Got Me Through Everything. I Got To See Him Go From Terrified To Trusting And Steady. I Wouldn’t Be Here Without Him. I Like To Think He Would Say The Same For Me
#12 Puggy Loved To Sit Under The Christmas Tree. I Miss Him Everyday
#13 Meet Weasel, Never Truly Ours, We Just Fed Him. He Was Definitely A Neighbourhood Cat
#14 My Sweet, Adorable Zoe. My Favourite Picture Of Her. We Had To Put Her Down In Summer 2022, Due To Health Issues. Did Everything I Could To Save Her, But There Was No Choice. I Still Miss Her Terribly
