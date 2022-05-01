Is The Pilot Of David Simon’s We Own This City Worth Watching?

The creator of The Wire and Treme is back as David Simon has adapted the book: We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. The latest HBO series focuses on the corruption of a broken city that’s championed at the expense of actual police work. The show stars Jon Bernthal (Punisher, King Richard), Wunmi Mosaku (Black Mirror, His House), and Rob Brown (Coach Carter, Find Forrester). With the abundance of content being released on television these days, is We Own This City worth checking out?
The moment I finished watching the pilot of We Own This City, I felt that I just watched a new episode of The Wire. This isn’t a knock on the series so far, as We Own This City isn’t trying to bank off that popular show, but I could never escape the feeling of The Wire. However, once the credits started rolling, I was pissed that it cut off just when it was getting so good. Jon Bernthal is the star of this show. He’s not heavily featured in the pilot, but his opening speech is so mesmerizing. It clearly blurs the lines between black and blue. He’s seeming telling his officers that it’s okay to use some brute force against these criminals on the streets, but also says it’s a waste of time in the same breath. But in actuality, he’s condoning that destructive behavior. Don’t worry, I will not spoil anything else about the pilot. The climax of the pilot was so darn good that I’ve set a reminder for the next episode on Monday. Venturing back into the corruption and scandal that’s erupted into the media in the past few years following the unfortunate death of George Floyd is a strong idea. These days, we get the exploration of these topics from the side of the victims mostly, so it’s great to showcase the police side following the tragic aftermath.
Now, it’s detailing the corruption that came before it. Why are these men and women who are sworn to protect their neighborhoods so corrupt? Films and television have never really dived into the root of the situation, only showing the outskirts of their crimes that they’ve committed. The why question is what makes this compelling. Are they tired of the violence that many of these low-level criminals bring to the streets? Are they genuinely racist? Or are they low life scum who have crept their way into such a prominent power position? Given the fact that this is in the hands of David Simon, who has a strong track record outside of The Wire, there’s no doubt that this show will be a thoughtful and memorable political peace. Now, going back to the beginning, Jon Bernthal’s performance may be the one that sticks out in the end, but that doesn’t mean that the show gets boring without his presence onscreen. It’s a bit slow. And given the fact that this is more political and character driven story, that’s understandable.
It never drags, though if you’re not into the political aspects then I strongly suggest that you skip We Own This City. Of course, anyone who has watched and enjoyed The Wire will be entertained for the entire hour. There were points where I wanted to punch a couple of cops in the show, so it isn’t too hard to invest into the characters. I won’t necessarily nitpick on a particular cop being so corrupt blatantly. There’s not an easy read on him and why he is the way he is. Obviously, the purpose of the show is to explore the nature of the beast, but he danced on the line of mustache twirling villain in one scene. Still, it wasn’t enough to ruin the scene or pilot. It’s great to see Wunmi Mosaku in such a big role after her strong performances in things like Loki or His House, and she’s fine here, but her journey is just beginning so the meat of her story just isn’t all there yet. We Own The City moves at brisk pace as there’s always something happening, though there’s nothing that really grabs you by the throat and demands your attention until the very end of the pilot. Is this the perfect pilot? No, but this is still a strong introduction into this world and a compelling one to boot. The premise of police corruption and political scandal may not be new, but the show does a solid job of wanting you to find out what happens in episode two.