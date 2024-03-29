Is Bob Vila Still Alive?

“Is Bob Vila alive” is a valid question asked by fans of the home improvement host who has not been active in the past couple of years. Vila left a lasting impression on television as an exemplary home designer, builder, remodeling expert, and overall handyman. Vila is the original host of This Old House which he anchored from 1979 to 1989. During this time, the legendary builder primed audiences to build or remodel, revealing the intricate step-by-step procedure to carry everyone along. The show also made him a household name.
The impact he left on This Old House viewers is undeniable. As such, his absence was noticed and questions were asked. However, leaving This Old House didn’t end his TV career as he moved on to other projects such as Home Again with Bob Vila (later known as just Bob Vila). Regardless, Vila has not been in any major television project in recent years, leading to speculations about his whereabouts. Is Bob Vila alive? Read on to know what the former This Old House host has been up to since his last television appearance.
A Recap of Bob Vila’s Television Career
A Miami, Florida native, Bob Vila’s dad was an outstanding handyman. As a child, Vila watched his father construct their family home by hand, a memory that later influenced his career choice. Before fame, Vila began renovating dilapidated buildings which caught the attention of home improvement media. His exceptional restoration of a Victorian Italianate house in Newton Massachusetts earned him the Heritage House of 1978 award by Better Homes and Gardens. The job also landed him a juicy job as the first host of This Old House in 1979.
Bob Vila left This Old House in 1989 following a dispute revolving around his commercial endorsements with competitors. Subsequently, he was made a spokesman for Sears Roebuck & Company and appeared in their commercials until 2006. Also, Vila landed a hosting gig on Home Again with Bob Vila in 1990. The self-titled show was a weekly syndicated home improvement show. Unfortunately, the show wrapped up after 16 seasons due to low ratings. Vila has made guest appearances on shows such as the sitcom Home Improvement, Hot Shots! Part Deux, Home Shopping Network, and Restore America for HGTV.
Who Replaced Bob Vila on This Old House?
After firing him, That Old House replaced Bob Vila with Steve Thomas in 1989. An American builder and television personality, Thomas hosted the home renovation show until 2003 when he left to contribute to other projects. Kevin O’Connor has hosted This Old House since Thomas’ departure in 2003. While This Old House has evolved in many ways including changing ownership and host, the brand is still restoring dilapidated homes.
Is Bob Vila Alive?
Bob Vila is still alive and active. However, he is not making frequent television appearances which sparked rumors that he might be dead. His Sears commercials deal to promote the Craftsman tools brand ended in 2006 following a dispute with the company. Also, Vila’s show Home Again with Bob Vila wrapped up in 2007 (renamed Bob Vila in 2005) after a successful run with several award wins and nominations. Since then, he has not hosted any major television show and fans often wonder what happened to Bob Vila.
Where Is Bob Vila Now?
Bob Vila doesn’t regret leaving This Old House in 1989. He seized the opportunity to recreate himself and worked on his production company which had taken a back seat during the 10 years he spent on the show. He subsequently worked as a spokesman for Sears Roebuck & Company and from 1990 to 2005, he hosted Home Again with Bob Vila which was renamed to Bob Vila in 2005, wrapping up in 2007.
Bob Vila may not be surveying houses on television as often as he used to but he is still active in the home improvement business. He still gives his expert contribution to home remodeling projects. Vila mostly works with his son Chris in renovating houses in Palm Beach, Florida, where he resides with his family. The legendary builder still upholds This Old House legacy by prioritizing old houses for his recent home improvement projects. Most buildings he renovates are from the 1940s and 1950s. One of his latest projects is from the early 1900s. Check out why Tim Taylor was deemed the best character on Home Improvement.
