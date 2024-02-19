Dave Wilson: Meet the HGTV Host

Dave Wilson may be best known as the real estate guru on the HGTV show Masters of Flip but he is much more than that. Wilson was introduced to HGTV audiences in 2015 as the co-host of Masters of Flip alongside his then-wife Kortney Wilson and has since become one of the most recognizable faces on the network. However, the renowned television personality has been in the spotlight long before joining the Canadian television network.
Beyond his television career, Dave Wilson began his foray into the spotlight as a country music singer with Kortney by his side. The country music duo recorded a few successful projects as bandmates before dropping the mic for good. They ventured into real estate together, renovating and flipping houses for profit. Subsequently, they landed a show on HGTV and have so far hosted shows like Music City Fix, Masters of Flip, and Making it Home with Kortney and Dave. Are Dave and Kortney Wilson still together? Read on for more facts about Dave Wilson’s biography you probably didn’t know.
Dave Wilson Is Originally From Ontario
While he has made Nashville his home, Dave Wilson is an Ontario native. The Canadian national was born in Richmond, Ottawa, Canada, on January 26, 1971, and spent most of his budding years there. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States to pursue his music career and never left. Wilson has not shared much about his early life and family background. His academic achievements are also not public knowledge. However, he has been in the spotlight long before he became a television personality.
Dave Wilson Was in a Band
Before finding his passion in real estate, Dave Wilson aspired to become a world-class country musician. His musical career journey began in London where he was in a four-piece band. Wilson later landed a solo deal with Lyric Street Records, prompting his permanent relocation to Nashville, Tennessee. He teamed up with Kortney who was also signed to the label.
Kortney and Dave Wilson were released from the label in 2003 and began performing as a duo (The Wilsons) in 2006. The Wilsons were the stars of the television show Meet the Wilsons in 2009 which aired on CMT in Canada. Their first album, a self-titled piece was released in June 2010 under Open Road Recordings. However, their music career ended when they lost their recording deal, turning to home renovations and house flipping in Nashville.
Masters of Flip Launched His Television Career
Masters of Flip premiered in 2015 on W Network in Canada with Kortney and Dave Wilson as co-hosts. The Canadian home renovation reality television series focuses on the former couple’s exploits in the renovation and flipping of houses following the end of their music career. The show continued to expand to numerous countries in 2018 and was nominated for several awards, including Best Lifestyle Program or Series, Best Editing in a Reality or Competition Program or Series, and Best Photography in a Lifestyle or Reality Program or Series.
Masters of Flip ended after the fourth season with Kortney and Dave Wilson moving on to other projects. In 2020, the couple launched a new series Making it Home with Kortney and Dave, serving as producers and hosts. The show premiered on HGTV Canada but the couple officially split after one season. Consequently, the show’s title was changed to Making it Home with Kortney and Kenny.
How Did Kortney and Dave Wilson Meet?
Dave Wilson met Kortney during his trip from London to Nashville for a two-week writing retreat. A mutual friend, Canadian, and Songwriter, Deric Ruttan introduced them to each other and the rest was easy. They fell madly in love with Wilson telling his bandmates in London that he wasn’t coming back. They began cohabiting and later got married in 2001. Wilson and Kortney have three children together, two biological sons; Jett Wilson and Sullivan ”Sully” Wilson, and an adopted daughter named Lennox Esmee Wilson. Their daughter was adopted in 2007.
What Happened to Kortney and Dave Wilson?
Fans of the popular pair may wonder what happened to them after they stopped appearing together on their show. Dave Wilson and Kortney are no longer together as a married couple. After almost 18 years of courtship and marriage, the Masters of Flip stars announced their separation in 2019. Kortney has since moved on with her love life, wedding Ryan Velling in 2023. Wilson, on the other hand, has kept his love life under wraps. Here’s everything you need to know about Kortney Wilson.
