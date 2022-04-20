Indy Lewis is still very early on in her professional acting career, so most people probably haven’t heard of her yet. However, based on what she’s shown viewers so far, I think there’s a good chance that we’ll all be seeing a lot more of her in the future. It was recently announced that Indy will be joining the cast of the TV series Industry as a regular for the upcoming season. This role has the potential to help her get more recognition and could eventually open the door to even bigger opportunities. Even if you’re not familiar with her now, Indy Lewis is a name that you definitely want to keep on your radar. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Indy Lewis.
1. She Is From England
Since Indy is still pretty new to the industry, there isn’t a lot of information out there on who she is or where she’s from. However, from what we’ve learned, it appears that she is originally from the London area. More than likely she still lives there. That said, she’s already on the verge of becoming known all over the world.
2. She Is Not On Social Media
When people want to know more about someone, social media is probably the first place they go. Unfortunately, for those who want to know more about Indy, social media won’t be helpful at all. She doesn’t appear to have accounts on any social media platforms.
3. She Is A Natural in Front of the Camera
Despite just getting her feet wet in the industry, Indy carries herself with the poise and professionalism of someone who has been in front of the camera for many years. If you didn’t know that she was fairly new to professional acting, you’d never be able to tell by seeing her in action.
4. She is A Private Person
Being in the spotlight can be addicting. Once some people get a taste of what it’s like, they can’t resist doing whatever it takes to keep themselves at the center of attention. So far, Indy doesn’t seem to be like that at all, though. On top of not being on social media, she’s very low key overall and there isn’t much information about her floating around on the internet.
5. She Is Signed to a Talent Agency
Since making her on-screen debut, Indy has already made significant progress in her career. She is signed to The Curtis Brown Group which is a UK-based agency that represents actors, authors, comedians, and other people in the entertainment/performance industry.
6. She Doesn’t Have Much On-Screen Experience
Indy made her TV debut in 2020 and since then she has only made one other TV appearance. As mentioned earlier, though, don’t let the lack of experience full you. Her resume might be a little skimpy at the moment, but over the next few years, she’ll probably be able to add a lot of new experiences.
7. She Was In An Axe Commercial
In addition to her TV roles, Indy has also done some work in the advertising world. According to her resume, she was in a commercial for the popular body spray brand, Axe. Commercials certainly aren’t the most glamorous thing the business has to offer, but they are often a great stepping stone.
8. She Appeared in Industry in 2020
Indy joining the cast of Industry as a series regular isn’t her first time being part of the show. Her first on-screen appearance was actually a guest role in the series. Being promoted to a regular is likely a dream come true for the budding actress. This is particularly true since landing any kind of acting gig is always a challenge.
9. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Since there isn’t a lot of information online about Indy, we weren’t able to find any details on what inspired her to get into acting in the first place. We also couldn’t locate any information on whether she went to any kind of acting school. However, since her resume doesn’t list any formal training, there’s a good chance that she got her start by simply jumping into the audition process.
10. It’s Unclear How Old She Is
Age and the entertainment industry have always had an interesting relationship. On one hand, older actors are often cast to play the parts of much younger characters. On the other, it’s common for actors to claim to be younger than they are. There are no sources that revealed Indy’s age, but more than likely she is somewhere in her early/mid-20s.