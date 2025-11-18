“I Am Okay”: 30 Funny Mental Health Memes To Brighten Your Day

It’s vital that we all talk about mental health. Though more and more people are open to discussing this topic and going to therapy, others still think it’s embarrassing or even shameful. One way to break the ice and get people to open up is to destigmatize the entire subject with some humor.

That’s where the ‘I am Okay AF’ Instagram account comes in. A new mental health account launched by the ‘AF Media’ team behind the legendary ‘Thirty AF’ account, the page shares extremely relatable and hilarious memes about mental health. They are a witty reminder that all of us are doing our best, no matter who we are. Scroll down for some humor that hits a bit too close to home.

More info: Instagram (I am Okay AF) | Instagram (Thirty AF) | 30AF.com | LinkTree

#1

Image source: TweetATherapist

#2

Image source: hollycassell

#3

Image source: iamokayaf

#4

Image source: ThomasSanders

#5

Image source: iamokayaf

#6

Image source: iamokayaf

#7

Image source: TheVaibhavShrma

#8

Image source: mommeh_dearest

#9

Image source: Tracey_Ann_C

#10

Image source: cvilinbtw

#11

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#12

Image source: sadderlizards

#13

Image source: donni

#14

Image source: iamokayaf

#15

Image source: superkeara

#16

Image source: iamokayaf

#17

Image source: Adamhill1212

#18

Image source: BrianSimsPA

#19

Image source: iamokayaf

#20

Image source: B0jackH0rs3man

#21

Image source: tobestewart

#22

Image source: dubzyxbt

#23

Image source: ohhelloitsmax

#24

Image source: hellotorifletch

#25

Image source: kristoferthomas

#26

Image source: lethalrejection

#27

Image source: iamokayaf

#28

Image source: thebahamasgurl

#29

Image source: MrEmilyHeller

#30

Image source: ItsMattsLaw

