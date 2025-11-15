This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

by

If you ever feel like your plate doesn’t spark joy, and let’s be honest, it happens more often than we’d like to admit, you may wanna get yourself inspired by this Japanese food art. Also known as kyaraben, it features fun and super kawaii food assembled in elaborate styles and compositions.

Japanese food artist Kaseifu Mudazono makes incredibly detailed bento boxes and what’s even better is that she adds popular anime characters to them! We invite you to scroll down and see some of the popular characters from different anime such as Demon Slayer, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more!

Bored Panda reached out to Kaseifu to find out how she started creating the incredibly detailed bento boxes.

“I started creating bento boxes for my child who was in the kindergarten back then. I found myself feeling happy that my child loved the food I made, and when I posted it on my social media, I was overwhelmed by the reaction of my followers, and before I knew it, kyaraben became a hobby of mine. I’ve been making kyaraben for my four children and my husband, but I’m looking forward to the day when I’ll start making kyaraben for my two grandchildren as well!”

More info: Instagram

#1 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#2 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#3 My Neighbor Totoro

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#4 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#5 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#6 My Neighbor Totoro

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#7 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#8 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#9 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#10 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#11 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#12 Hunter X Hunter

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#13 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#14 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#15 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#16 Jujutsu Kaisen

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#17 Jujutsu Kaisen

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#18 Jujutsu Kaisen

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#19 One Piece

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#20 Jujutsu Kaisen

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#21 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#22 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#23 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#24 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#25 Jujutsu Kaisen

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#26 Doraemon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#27 Yu Yu Hakusho

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#28 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#29 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#30 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#31 Dragon Ball

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#32 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#33 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#34 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#35 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#36 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#37 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#38 Demon Slayer

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#39 Doraemon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#40 Yuyu Hakusho

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#41 Pokémon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#42 Doraemon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#43 Doraemon

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#44 High School! Kimengumi

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#45 Kyō Kara Ore Wa!!

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#46 Kyō Kara Ore Wa!!

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#47 Kyō Kara Ore Wa!!

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#48 Kyō Kara Ore Wa!!

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#49 Kyō Kara Ore Wa!!

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

#50 Kingdom

This Artist Makes Bento Boxes With Popular Anime Characters (70 Pics)

Image source: kaseifu_mudazono

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Couldn’t YouTube Originals Catch On?
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2022
Connie Francis, pretty little baby singer
‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer, Connie Francis Hospitalized with Severe Pain
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2025
How To Get Purrfect Body Using Your Cat
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Traveled To Myanmar To Meet The Local People And Was Amazed By Their Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Does the Future Hold for the Cast of “Code Black?”
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2018
Surreal Photography And Polka Dots
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.