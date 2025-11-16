“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 50 Times People Couldn’t Hold Back From Roasting Tragic Haircuts

Anton Chekhov wrote that love, friendship and respect do not unite people as much as a common hatred for something. And the Facebook group ‘That’s it, I’m hair shaming’ is an excellent example of that.
With the sole mission of mocking the worst hairstyles, the online community has already attracted 110,200 people to become its members, and the number continues to grow.
Plus, these folks even switch things up, and after exchanging shame-worthy content on Monday-Saturday, they devote Sunday to compliments and praises. That being said, this time, let’s focus on the juicy stuff.
More info: Facebook
#1 But…. Why??? That Is So Dangerous!! Danger Hair Shaming. Is That A Thing??
Image source: Melanie Zimmermann
#2 The Back Caught Me Off Guard
Image source: Georgina Bowyer
#3 Had To Share This Look Omg
Image source: Christy Zavala
#4 Fancy Going Halves On A Box Of Hair Dye?
Image source: Liv Newton
#5 Maybe I’m Just Not Feeling Very Patriotic This Year In Light Of Recent Events But I Just Hate It
Image source: anon
#6 Some Guy On Dateline
Image source: Joelle Diaz
#7 He Thought This Was Cute
Image source: Christy Zavala
#8 Oh, Wow
Image source: JackSon SoCute
#9 Am Not Shaming The Content Of This Tik Tok Or What They Are Talking About, But Slapping A Few Clair’s Hair Extensions Onto Your Bald Head Is A Choice
Image source: Rae Schwartz
#10 These Viral Haircuts Are What Is Trending For Summer 2022
Image source: Christine's Fashion Shots
#11 🥴🥴🥴
Image source: Autumn Raé
#12 What In The Brad Mondo Is This
Image source: Zuzka Landová
#13 Like…. What?! How Do You Even Go About Asking For Something Like This
Image source: KymLee Nicholls
#14 Speechless
Image source: Téa Stefan
#15 He Thought It Looked Good
Image source: Christy Zavala
#16 My God
Image source: Alyssa Nykol
#17 Half Bald, Half Not
Image source: Keirsten Gifford
#18 So
Image source: Mabel Ingynn
#19 Someone Is Ready For The Easter
Image source: Christy Zavala
#20 This Was On My Timeline
Image source: RealVictoria Jackson
#21 A Local Place In My Town Posts Some Of The Cringiest Haircuts I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Mikala Jones
#22 Tik Tok Makes The Hair Stylist In Me Ache
Image source: Abby Misuraca
#23 This Lady Was In My Chair Yesterday. She Had To Walk Around For A Whole Week Like This. All She Had Asked For Was An Inverted Bob Cut. They Did Her So Dirty
Image source: Ashley Felkins
#24 My Hair After I Got It Cut In A Local Mall. Went Back And Complained, The Lady Told Me My Hair Was “Impossible” And That This Is The “Least Bad” I Could Hope For
Image source: Jennie Bondesson
#25 Love Her But The Extensions Hurt To See
Image source: Lauren Ricketts
#26 Found On Tiktok
Image source: Megan Edge
#27 This Is A Crime Against Hair. Not Hiding The Face Because She’s A Politician
Image source: Ayesha Aslam
#28 Well It’s Something
Image source: Bailee Rawson
#29 Nahhh
Image source: anon
#30 Cristian Castro
Image source: Suelta la Sopa
#31 Omg Time Travel!
Image source: Ciana Baltimore
#32 Just Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of This Like I Did
Image source: Rose Lopez
#33 Looks Like She Cut It Herself
Image source: Christy Zavala
#34 A Local. I Might Need That Toner Formula Though
Image source: Weslea Keethers
#35 A Very Prestigious Salon From My Area
Image source: anon
#36 This Hairdoo
Image source: Szabina Lengyel
#37 Poor Girl
Image source: Emily Marie
#38 I Guess The Customer Is Always Right
Image source: Rikki Burley
#39 The Is From The Hbo Documentary The Way Down. Never Have I Seen A Hair Style Like That
Image source: Alicia Austin
#40 It’s Cute Style But The Cut Looks Bad !
Image source: Christy Zavala
#41 This
Image source: Emily Marie
#42 Scary Back
Image source: Lufuno Khumalo
#43 Must Be Windy Out Xx
Image source: Shelly Andrea Williams
#44 Found On Insta
Image source: Jessica Tkach
#45 Just
Image source: Christy Zavala
#46 I Came Across Something I Saw, Quite Interesting
Image source: Jessica Jimenez
#47 Give This Haircut Name
Image source: Christy Zavala
#48 So Much Going On
Image source: anon
#49 Look At This Monstrosity
Image source: Emily Rosemiller
#50 Went On Amazon To Look For A New Clipper Set…. Why Would They Do This To Someone’s Hairline
Image source: Diana Patterson
Follow Us