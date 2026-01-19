Woman Mad At Friend For Taking Her On A Walking Trip Without Warning Knowing She’s Diabetic

No human being is capable of reading minds. You can’t expect another person to know exactly what you’re feeling, and it would be unreasonable to lash out at them if they fail to address a problem you may be dealing with.
It’s a simple concept in human relationships that this woman appears not to understand. After walling herself off from her friends during an entire day of walking around the city, she suddenly began to berate them when her blood sugar dropped due to her diabetes.
You will find the entire story below.
Tensions rose between friends during a day of walking around the city
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
A woman lashed out at her friends for not knowing about her diabetes, despite not saying anything
Image credits: Ibrahima Toure (not the actual photo)
The author clarified some parts of the story
Image source: Detars
Diabetic hypoglycemia can have severe repercussions if left untreated
Image credits: Oleg Ivanov (not the actual photo)
Low blood sugar (a.k.a hypoglycemia) isn’t always a serious case. It can happen during prolonged hunger, when the lack of food prevents the body from producing glucose, a main energy source.
It may not always be a severe case for non-diabetics. However, those afflicted with the illness may have more problematic episodes that can take a turn for the worse if untreated.
According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic hypoglycemia can have a wide range of symptoms. The less serious ones may include confusion, difficulty completing routine tasks, blurred or tunnel vision, muscle weakness, drowsiness, and clumsiness or loss of coordination.
However, cases that may require medical attention may manifest as convulsions, feelings of utter confusion, and trouble walking or seeing clearly.
The worst-case scenarios are seizures, a person falling into a coma, and, in rare cases, even losing their lives.
In the story’s case, the friend walled herself off from her friends the entire time, refusing to interact with them. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb, it usually happens among people who went through emotional neglect as children.
The woman may have felt like an outsider during their walking trip, which hindered her from speaking up. However, she is dealing with a condition that could’ve easily escalated into something serious.
It was definitely up to her to let her companions know about what she was feeling. The two other women had no clue about her blood sugar dropping, and it was unreasonable for her to get mad at them.
Most people sided with the author
Follow Us