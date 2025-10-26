75 Funny Memes About The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Who doesn’t know the name Harry Potter in this day and age? What began as a children’s novel in 1997 is now a cultural phenomenon that most Millennials and Gen Z can’t imagine their childhoods without. The “Harry Potter” books are the best-selling in history, with more than 600 million books sold worldwide, and the official fan club has over 18 million members.
In the online world, there’s almost an unwritten rule that something so popular must be memed. And, in the case of “Harry Potter,” it’s true; the subreddit “Harry Potter memes” is dedicated to exactly that. So, wizard Pandas, take out your wands, put on your pointy hats, and have a hearty chuckle at these HP memes!
More info: Reddit
#1 🫣
Image source: Traditional-Way-8097
#2 The Post Said Enough
Image source: raf0123
#3 Dumby’s Logic
Image source: Aggressive-Nobody473
#4 Lmao
Image source: DiscussingFilm
#5 The Sorting Hat’s Lesser Known Brother, The Condesending Belt
Image source: Quarantined_foodie
#6 The Hogwarts Crush-O-Meter
Image source: Traditional-Way-8097
#7 True :d
Image source: m4th_
#8 :”)
Image source: GlitteringgGem
#9 Permissions Are Very Important
Image source: Acrobatic-Home8405
#10 When Your Comeback Is So Good It Leaves Them Speechless
Image source: DesirableDoll
#11 Please Specify 🤣
Image source: QueerInQueens
#12 Extremely Accurate
Image source: SkylarFlame1450
#13 Student Harassment Aside
Image source: RowAdditional1614
#14 Directed Or Misdirected, That Is The Question?
Image source: amoulicious
#15 Fair Point I Guess
Image source: MDaniel98
#16 One Of The Many Mrs Weasley Moments I Like From The Books
Image source: comefromawayfan2022
#17 Yeh Can’t Argue With Tha’ One, Albus
Image source: cattosaurus_rex8150
#18 Fair Assumption, Tbh
Image source: Technical_Exam1280
#19 Justice
Image source: reddit.com
#20 👀👀☠️☠️
Image source: rateryarth
#21 I Didn’t Expecto This Patronous
Image source: amoulicious
#22 I Am Confusion
Image source: airpod_smurf
#23 Wonder If They Had Calculators
Image source: SkylarFlame1450
#24 Always Kinda Confused Me
Image source: Coolguy020609
#25 I Stand By This
Image source: Disgruntled_Veteran
#26 He Won’t Play Every Game, Trust Me
Image source: hastati17
#27 Genius
Image source: SkylarFlame1450
#28 As Phineas Nigellus Said, “Dumbledore’s Got Style”
Image source: Michaelscottera
#29 Actually Worked!
Image source: EnchantedStaarr
#30 We Shall See I Guess
Image source: jodibwithoutane
#31 How On Earth Did He Play That Off
Image source: SkylarFlame1450
#32 Picture This 😂
Image source: thedave003
#33 😂
Image source: Minute_Associate5873
#34 He Deserves It
Image source: HereBecauseImASquib
#35 As An American, I Still Don’t Understand Why They Changed It
Image source: MaderaArt
#36 There Are Always Sacrifices
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Okay, Last One I Promise
Image source: hastati17
#38 The Boy Who Had The Mommy Issues
Image source: IndicationBrief5950
#39 Riveting Action
Image source: magic8ballzz
#40 Too Specific
Image source: tired-confused
#41 Do You Think Each Placement Is Accurate?
Image source: Scaredy-Kats
#42 She Has A Point
Image source: magic8ballzz
#43 Triwizard Tournament
Image source: Tired_2295
#44 It Will Get Better… I’m Sure
Image source: KayvaanShrike1845
#45 Why Snape Hated Everyone
Image source: Early_Condition832
#46 That Had To Suck Big Time
Image source: reddit.com
#47 An Investment From The Past
Image source: InteractionPresent66
#48 I Wonder How Good At Potions Harry Would’ve Been If Snape Was A Better Teacher
Image source: HPOS10
#49 Order Is Like 95% Weasleys
Image source: MystiqueGreen
#50 The Use On A Student Is Regrettably Forbidden
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Must’ve Felt Lame
Image source: Xerzajik
#52 In The Same Time In Hogwarts. Minerva’s Beautiful
Image source: Arwen_1202
#53 Never Too Old
Image source: TimeyxWimey
#54 Harry Potter Only Has Two Plot Points
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Sky7369
#55 This Makes Me Feel Better
Image source: SkylarFlame1450
#56 ‘Harry, No’
Image source: SkylarFlame1450
#57 Harry’s Chemistry In The Movies For Some Reason:
Image source: MaderaArt
#58 I Laughed Too Hard At This
Image source: Minecraft69Player12
#59 Parenting Level: Herbology
Image source: XanderFord14
#60 🙃
Image source: Mayaa900_
#61 Poor Guy (Literally)
Image source: reddit.com
#62 Remember?
Image source: LunaGlowww
#63 I Knew It Looked Familiar😆
Image source: RacingRoxy
#64 Somebody Didn’t Read The Books
Image source: Jaggermaps
#65 Snape Brewing In His Dungeon
Image source: amoulicious
#66 Basically
Image source: hatchi1996
#67 She Was Absolutely Useless
Image source: Cool_Nerd2
#68 😂
Image source: Late_Classroom4656
#69 And What About Elves?
Image source: CuteBabyMaker
#70 Like I Know They’re Trapped In A Painting But Still
Image source: KINGCORUSCANT
#71 What Outcome Did She Actually Expect? 😭
Image source: Nightmarelove19
#72 But He Doesn’t Have Hair
Image source: Hii_there_1999
#73 Hilarious
Image source: hard_n_huge
#74 Oh No This Is Not Something You Say To Your Girlfriend Harry
Image source: Edwardkenway88
#75 It’s Levi Oh Saaaah!
Image source: HolocronSurvivor80
Follow Us