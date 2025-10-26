75 Funny Memes About The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Who doesn’t know the name Harry Potter in this day and age? What began as a children’s novel in 1997 is now a cultural phenomenon that most Millennials and Gen Z can’t imagine their childhoods without. The “Harry Potter” books are the best-selling in history, with more than 600 million books sold worldwide, and the official fan club has over 18 million members.

In the online world, there’s almost an unwritten rule that something so popular must be memed. And, in the case of “Harry Potter,” it’s true; the subreddit “Harry Potter memes” is dedicated to exactly that. So, wizard Pandas, take out your wands, put on your pointy hats, and have a hearty chuckle at these HP memes!

More info: Reddit

#1 🫣

Image source: Traditional-Way-8097

#2 The Post Said Enough

Image source: raf0123

#3 Dumby’s Logic

Image source: Aggressive-Nobody473

#4 Lmao

Image source: DiscussingFilm

#5 The Sorting Hat’s Lesser Known Brother, The Condesending Belt

Image source: Quarantined_foodie

#6 The Hogwarts Crush-O-Meter

Image source: Traditional-Way-8097

#7 True :d

Image source: m4th_

#8 :”)

Image source: GlitteringgGem

#9 Permissions Are Very Important

Image source: Acrobatic-Home8405

#10 When Your Comeback Is So Good It Leaves Them Speechless

Image source: DesirableDoll

#11 Please Specify 🤣

Image source: QueerInQueens

#12 Extremely Accurate

Image source: SkylarFlame1450

#13 Student Harassment Aside

Image source: RowAdditional1614

#14 Directed Or Misdirected, That Is The Question?

Image source: amoulicious

#15 Fair Point I Guess

Image source: MDaniel98

#16 One Of The Many Mrs Weasley Moments I Like From The Books

Image source: comefromawayfan2022

#17 Yeh Can’t Argue With Tha’ One, Albus

Image source: cattosaurus_rex8150

#18 Fair Assumption, Tbh

Image source: Technical_Exam1280

#19 Justice

Image source: reddit.com

#20 👀👀☠️☠️

Image source: rateryarth

#21 I Didn’t Expecto This Patronous

Image source: amoulicious

#22 I Am Confusion

Image source: airpod_smurf

#23 Wonder If They Had Calculators

Image source: SkylarFlame1450

#24 Always Kinda Confused Me

Image source: Coolguy020609

#25 I Stand By This

Image source: Disgruntled_Veteran

#26 He Won’t Play Every Game, Trust Me

Image source: hastati17

#27 Genius

Image source: SkylarFlame1450

#28 As Phineas Nigellus Said, “Dumbledore’s Got Style”

Image source: Michaelscottera

#29 Actually Worked!

Image source: EnchantedStaarr

#30 We Shall See I Guess

Image source: jodibwithoutane

#31 How On Earth Did He Play That Off

Image source: SkylarFlame1450

#32 Picture This 😂

Image source: thedave003

#33 😂

Image source: Minute_Associate5873

#34 He Deserves It

Image source: HereBecauseImASquib

#35 As An American, I Still Don’t Understand Why They Changed It

Image source: MaderaArt

#36 There Are Always Sacrifices

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Okay, Last One I Promise

Image source: hastati17

#38 The Boy Who Had The Mommy Issues

Image source: IndicationBrief5950

#39 Riveting Action

Image source: magic8ballzz

#40 Too Specific

Image source: tired-confused

#41 Do You Think Each Placement Is Accurate?

Image source: Scaredy-Kats

#42 She Has A Point

Image source: magic8ballzz

#43 Triwizard Tournament

Image source: Tired_2295

#44 It Will Get Better… I’m Sure

Image source: KayvaanShrike1845

#45 Why Snape Hated Everyone

Image source: Early_Condition832

#46 That Had To Suck Big Time

Image source: reddit.com

#47 An Investment From The Past

Image source: InteractionPresent66

#48 I Wonder How Good At Potions Harry Would’ve Been If Snape Was A Better Teacher

Image source: HPOS10

#49 Order Is Like 95% Weasleys

Image source: MystiqueGreen

#50 The Use On A Student Is Regrettably Forbidden

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Must’ve Felt Lame

Image source: Xerzajik

#52 In The Same Time In Hogwarts. Minerva’s Beautiful

Image source: Arwen_1202

#53 Never Too Old

Image source: TimeyxWimey

#54 Harry Potter Only Has Two Plot Points

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Sky7369

#55 This Makes Me Feel Better

Image source: SkylarFlame1450

#56 ‘Harry, No’

Image source: SkylarFlame1450

#57 Harry’s Chemistry In The Movies For Some Reason:

Image source: MaderaArt

#58 I Laughed Too Hard At This

Image source: Minecraft69Player12

#59 Parenting Level: Herbology

Image source: XanderFord14

#60 🙃

Image source: Mayaa900_

#61 Poor Guy (Literally)

Image source: reddit.com

#62 Remember?

Image source: LunaGlowww

#63 I Knew It Looked Familiar😆

Image source: RacingRoxy

#64 Somebody Didn’t Read The Books

Image source: Jaggermaps

#65 Snape Brewing In His Dungeon

Image source: amoulicious

#66 Basically

Image source: hatchi1996

#67 She Was Absolutely Useless

Image source: Cool_Nerd2

#68 😂

Image source: Late_Classroom4656

#69 And What About Elves?

Image source: CuteBabyMaker

#70 Like I Know They’re Trapped In A Painting But Still

Image source: KINGCORUSCANT

#71 What Outcome Did She Actually Expect? 😭

Image source: Nightmarelove19

#72 But He Doesn’t Have Hair

Image source: Hii_there_1999

#73 Hilarious

Image source: hard_n_huge

#74 Oh No This Is Not Something You Say To Your Girlfriend Harry

Image source: Edwardkenway88

#75 It’s Levi Oh Saaaah!

Image source: HolocronSurvivor80

