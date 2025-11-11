The Heartwarming Friendship Of A Little Girl And Her English Bulldog

Ever since her little girl Harper was born, professional portrait photographer Rebecca Leimbach has been taking adorable photos of the growing friendship between Harper and Lola, the family’s loveable English bulldog. Their friendship has a special significance because this family dog is essentially the sister that Harper will never have.
After many years of trying, Rebecca was finally able to give birth to Harper. Unfortunately, it soon became apparent that Harper would be their first and last biological child. Just when she started feeling guilty that she could never provide Harper with a sibling, she realized that they had been living with one all along – their adorable dog Lola. Now, Leimbach’s beautiful, warm, and professional photos bring these best friends’ relationship to life.
“They have a funny bond. Harper loves Lola immensely, except when Lola eats her toys, which happens quite often. Lola is very protective of Harper, she is always in Harper’s business. Whatever Harper is doing, Lola must investigate to make sure it’s kosher. Lola treats Harper like I think she would have treated one of her own puppies, had she not been spayed,” Rebecca told My Modern Met.
Check out Leimbach’s family photos to see just how integral a dog can be to its family, and check out her website if you like the beautiful photos that you see!
Source: rebeccaleimbach.com | Facebook (via)
Harper couldn’t have a brother or sister, but this bulldog seems to fill that gap perfectly!
“Harper + Lola {bathtub edition} Because it’s -400 degrees outside. What the hell else do you do when you’re trapped in the house?”
“Harp + Lola {Breakfast edition} ‘That was delicious… now it’s nap time.’ -Lola Leimbach (She’s sleeping in this picture, it’s a problem. Girlfriend is narcoleptic).”
“Portrait of a lady. Jackie O’no you didn’t,” Leimbach wrote on her Facebook.
“Harper + Lola {Painting edition} We have been trapped in the house (because of this God-forsaken freezing cold), so we do what we can to stay busy. And yes, Lola fell asleep standing there.”
“Bathing suit in 20-degree weather, check. Ratty hair, check. Pink winged horse, check. Strapping it to your dog for her to pull you, check. This my friends did not end well.”
“Harp + Lola {Copacabana edition}: ‘Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl. With yellow feathers in her hair and her dress cut down to there.’ ‘His name was Rico, he wore a diamond. He was escorted to his chair, he saw Lola dancing there.’ ~Barry Manilow”
” ‘So then what happened?’ ~Lola Leimbach “
” ‘So then the monsta ate all the socks from under the bed…’ ~Harper. ‘zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz, huh? zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz’ ~Lola”
“This is a prime example of how a picture can be deceiving. You may look at this and say “Awe, so sweet”. The truth of the matter is that these two butt holes were in a time out. One for trying to attack a Shih Tzu while dressed in a brave costume and the other for hitting the attacker with a stick! I think they were plotting their revenge in this image.”
“Harper + Lola {Lederhosen edition} Guten Tag. These were her Dad’s Lederhosen when he was a child. Seriously? Could you die? And like all good Germans, Lola is sporting a scarf.”
“Harper + Lola {Hibernation edition} It’s -25 wind chill today. A great day to stay in bed and watch cartoons with a bed hog.”
“Harper + Lola {Hump day edition} ‘Please note: My child was not hurt in the making of this image! Harper thinks it’s the funniest thing on Earth to antagonize Lola. When Lola has had enough, she will show her who’s bigger.”
“Harp + Lola {Hoodie edition} ‘Prankster, prankster, story book gangster.’ -Eazy E”
“Harp + Lola {The rabbit & the mouse edition} The rabbit is currently not speaking to either of us.”
Follow Us