Hey Pandas, If Time Travel Existed, Would You Go To The Past Or The Future? (Closed)

by

Imagine if time travel existed. Would you go to the past or the future, and why?

#1

I wouldn’t go anywhere because I’ve watched enough sci-fi to know that if I mess up when time traveling I could accidentally unravel time itself and probably kill us all

#2

Past. We know what happened there. The future looks a little bleak, I don’t want to know.

#3

If I could go into the past and change things, only in my own life then the past.
If not than the future.

#4

I would go to both. I would be limited by changes to the language (look how much English (new words) has changed since 1950) but I am sure I could manage. I would love to see how the future would be different (my mother was born in 1930. Radio and newspapers would the primary means of mass communication).

#5

Past! I love history, so I’d really enjoy being able to experience a part of it.

But I do think the future would help my political side- if I choose to go down that path.

#6

Past. I would go to Steven Hawking’s time travelers party.

#7

Past. I would destroy the human race early on so we could never do any of the terrible things we’ve done today.

#8

I would go into the past. There are several things I can think of that could be solved if I had made the right choice.

