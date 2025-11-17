50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

by

We all fail from time to time—it’s inevitable. Sometimes it happens at work, sometimes at home. We fail at making spreadsheets and creating pitches, when trying new recipes or changing up the old ones, we sometimes fail as friends, partners, and parents, too. That is why trying to do something new or especially challenging can be very hard.

But you know what’s the worst failure one can make? One that is captured and put on the internet for everyone to see. Nothing compares to getting your embarrassment immortalized on the web.

So here are a few of those embarrassments that people will never be able to shake off. They might be waking up in cold sweat remembering it right as you’re reading this. Enjoy!

#1 To Insult Women

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: MoroselyBrowse446

#2 To Make Mommy Look Like A Hard Worker

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Quiet-Luck

#3 To Say Hello To A Ghost

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: SketchesbyBoze

#4 To Give Motivation

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: iushdulal

#5 To Be Immune To Yo Momma Jokes

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: cyrobite-

#6 To Make This Student Think Before They Ink

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: MrStepSisterFister69

#7 To “Help The World Become A Better Place”

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: chikitty87

#8 To Say Jesus Didn’t Use Pronouns

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#9 To Cancel Alcohol

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: therizinosaurs

#10 To Give Reasons For Not Using Facial Recognition

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: cyrobite-

#11 To Say A Quarter A Day For A Year Will Get You $9,125

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#12 To Fire A Cat

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: cloudtdaz

#13 To Secretly Use Grindr

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#14 To Start A Deep Conversation On Social Media

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: chikitty87

#15 To Argue With An Adult

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: cyrobite-

#16 To Not Pay

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: kaku8

#17 To Get A Girl To Send You A Sexy Pic🤣🤣

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: chikitty87

#18 To Meet Your Grandparents

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: cyrobite-

#19 To Only Have 3 Kids

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: coachlife

#20 To Hide The Evidence

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Spirited_One_8945

#21 To Prove How Unfashionable These Jeans Were

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: holozoicpriapus37

#22 … To Be Inclusive

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: elopedthought

#23 To Insult Tacobell

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: chikitty87

#24 To Be A Lady-Magnet

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: kazumicortez

#25 To Make A Dance Class Academy Logo

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: THEbadmanoftheworld

#26 To Share Her Location

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: PapaP123

#27 To Get Away With A Wrongful Arrest

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#28 To Follow Her Crush On Instagram

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#29 To Stop Fluffy From Reaching The Cake

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Fr3nchT0astCrunch

#30 To Do A History

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Underhive_Art

#31 To Define A Service Animal

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: dmark200

#32 To Say Am Doesn’t Exist In English Vocabulary

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#33 To Stop His Mom From Going On Vacation

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Derek_Gamble

#34 To Make The Message Clear

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TudoBem23

#35 To Make Fun Of Manspreading

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Unstableouster

#36 To Understand What Color Is

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: chikitty87

#37 To Ask The Internet For Help

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: AssociationQueasy136

#38 To Buy A Nice Cake For Someones Birthday

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: madhatton

#39 To Take An ID Photo

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: endlesscosmichorror

#40 To Secretly Have Sex Before Dinner

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: TXVERAS

#41 To Stand With Israel

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Hypattie

#42 To Spin “Cars” As “Affordable Housing”

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: joelman0

#43 To Escape Immigrants

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Existentialidiot83

#44 To Boycott Arizona

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: flopsychops

#45 …to Learn A New Language

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: knightriderin

#46 To Use Ai

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Key_Platypus_7574

#47 To Win An Election By Donating An Ambulance

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: nochtli_xochipilli

#48 To Trick You Into Thinking He’s Not 5’8″

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: beastmodeChadF13

#49 To Predict What The Cast Of Friends Would Look Like In 2024

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: zaksev

#50 To Think People Couldn’t Tell Them Apart

50 Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: OkEscape7558

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove ‘Boy Mom’ Culture Needs To Die
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Shares How She Was Saved By A Stranger On A Subway
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Captured The Awe-Inspiring Moments Of Siberian Cranes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Do You Feel About Valentines Day? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Just Draw Random Funny Things, I’m Bored (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
24 Eye-Opening Traveler Tweets That Show The Dangers Of A Government Shutdown
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.