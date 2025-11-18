41 Little Things That Will Bring Joy Back Into Your Home

Your home should be a place of peace and joy, but we know that sometime things get a little out of hand. Organizing gets away from you, you don’t pay attention to details anymore, or maybe your space is just in need of a little upgrade. Well, we have put together a shopping list of 41 items that will help you cultivate a joyful home in a flash. From adding fresh fragrances to the air to adding a small pop of color, these solutions are sure to set the mood right instantly!
#1 Small Details Like This Smiling Swing Planter Instantly Adds Joy To Any Space
Review: “This is the most precious thing ever. It’s small, but adorable with a big impact.” – N1120
Image source: amazon.com, A_Meade
#2 This Vintage Air Circulator Fan Keeps You Looking And Feeling Cool At The Same Time
Review: “This is absolutely the best fan I’ve ever had. It’s solid and works great. And a bonus of being a very cute color. Looks very vintage. I have been buying a new fan every single year because they stop working. This one is so much better and for only a little more $ but worth the value 10 times over. A must have!!!!” – Robin Brooke
Image source: amazon.com, Karen W. Moody
#3 Hang A Crystal Ball Suncatcher In Front Of Your Window To Always Feel Like You Live In A Fantasy
Review: “Might just be my favorite Amazon purchase. They came very securely and beautifully packaged. They were a bit finicky and tedious to tie, but that’s no biggie. An entire side of my room is just covered in “mini rainbows” as I like to call them. So, so beautiful and mesmerizing. Would absolutely suggest purchasing these!” – Neriah
Image source: amazon.com, Neriah
#4 This Toilet Paper Holder Stand Is Perfect For Those Awkward Corners That Won’t Fit Anything Else
Review: “Ordered one for my daughter’s bathroom and fell in love with it!!! So I bought another one for my bathroom…super cute, easy to assemble and the price was great.” – Cinthia
Image source: amazon.com, Viviana Rojas
#5 These Curious Resin Frogs Will Keep A Watchful Eye On You While You Work
Review: “These guys are so cute! Great size, bright colors and long lasting. They have been hanging out on my TV for many months now and are still as secure and cheerful as they were on the first day.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Tori
#6 This Mini Compact Brush & Dustpan Set Takes Care Of Small Spills
Review: “I bought two of these, one for our coffee counter and the second for our grooved kitchen table to help keep the cracks in the table clean. It’s adorable first of all and works great for our needs. I would recommend this set for every area that gets crumbs.” – Sherry
Image source: amazon.com, Sanooya
#7 Spruce Up Your At-Home Coctail Game With A Round Ice Maker
Review: “I love love these ice trays!! Super easy to use and ice balls are so cute! I bought these because the ice from my ice maker was too big for my new water bottle. The set comes with 2 trays, a container to keep your ice balls in, and a cute, little ice scoop. After I made my first batch of ice, I yelled to my husband, “come look at my cute balls!” He didn’t think I was very funny. ;)” – Shantel Urry
Image source: amazon.com, Shantel Urry
#8 Don’t Eat Your Ice-Cream Out Of The Tub Like A Hooligan, Use These Vintage Ice Cream Cups Instead
Review: “These purple vintage style dessert dishes are perfect for ice cream sundaes, puddings, banana splits, fruit cups, etc. Quality purchase! Love the color…adds a spark of elegance to the table!” – Reader
Image source: amazon.com, Reader
#9 These Cute Cat Pens Will Bring An Instant Smile To Your Face
Review: “I bought these because they’re super cute. I was worried they’d be kinda cheap, but they’re awesome. Some of the best pens I’ve ever used.” – Sarah
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#10 Get That Editorial Home Look With Minimal Effort Thanks To This Bathroom Towel Storage Rack
Review: “This is ideal for a small bathroom with no closet or shelving for towels! It is very sleek and we absolutely love it! Five stars! Super easy to install” – BBB
Image source: amazon.com, BBB
#11 Display All Your Favorite Fragrances With These Acrylic Shelves For Wall Storage
Review: “Wonderful exactly what I needed for my makeup station it is sleek and holds a lot of items. Easy to install especially for me who doesn’t even own a tool kit. I recommend!” – H
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla B.
#12 Upgrade Your Outdated Wall Lights With These Stylish Wall Sconce Lamps Fixtures
Review: “These are very nice lights, especially with the “Thomas Edison” light bulbs I put in them. The bright brass filament matches with the shiny brass parts of these lights, all the way down to the mounting screws. Just perfect!” – Lorraine M.
Image source: amazon.com, Bobbygirl
#13 Down With Overhead Lighting! These Motion Sensor Puck Lights Have Your Back
Review: “I bought these to add some additional lighting in my kitchen and brighten it up. I absolutely love this affordable addition. They are motion sensing so when I walk into my kitchen they automatically turn on. They do come with remotes so you can change the brightness and put them on a timer to stay on. Quick recharge and magnetic! 10/10 buy!” – Luke
Image source: amazon.com, Luke
#14 Take Off Some Pressure With This Seat Cushion
Review: “Working from home and sitting all day was driving me insane. This little pillow is like sitting on a cloud and it doesn’t mold and to who is sitting on it- like a Tempurpedic mattress for your tush! 10/10” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, NT
#15 If You HAVE To Spend Time In Front Of The Stove, Try An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug
Review: “The matt is waterproof and very cushiony. Great for my bad back and feet. I will never buy another regular matt again. I havnt washed it in the washer yet, but you really don’t need to. Just wipe it clean and it dries quickly. HIGHLY RECOMMEND” – Robin
Image source: amazon.com, Kristen L.
#16 This Modern Standing Lamp Warms Up Any Room
Review: “Inexpensive, functional, and super easy to put together. Makes a great simple/modern edition to any living space! I connected it to my smart plug on my Alexa. 😌” – SJ
Image source: amazon.com, SJ
#17 You Don’t Need Much Skill To Make This Plant Terrarium Look Good
Review: “It’s functional, cute and affordable! I feel like with most products you have to pick best 2 out of 3 qualities, but this piece has all 3. Don’t think twice, just get it.” – LO
Image source: amazon.com, Thomas
#18 This Vintage Countertop Compost Bin Is Giving Cottage Core At Its Best
Review: “I was more than pleased with this product when it showed up, as the quality is so good! It’s a very durable and well made bin and looks so chic and beautiful on the counter and held a weeks worth of compost for my little family! Worth the money!!!” – Rae Roesener
Image source: amazon.com, Alexis benton
#19 A Small Upgrade To Your Kitchen With These Vintage Brass Finish Cabinet Knobs Will Make A Huge Difference
Review: “These are super fancy. I love that they are a ball also your fingers don’t get caught behind them. The finish is gorgeous and they are heavy and substantial and look like they cost a fortune. I am so pleased with how they look in my home!” – Carmen Warden
Image source: amazon.com, twinphx
#20 If You Always Need An Excuse To Buy More Plants, This Wooden Plant Rack Has Your Name On It
Review: “Get this! It’s easy to assemble, looks amazing with your plant babies on it and will make your space look 10x’s more zen! I love love love this plant stand. Your plants will love it even more as they will become a small family together and you will feel great as you water each plant like a mother/daddy nature providing rain to your little plant children ❤️” – Koobies
Image source: amazon.com, osubuckeyes
#21 Rainbow Privacy Film Keeps Curious Eyes Out But Also Adds Bursts Of Color To Your Room When The Sun Is Out
Review: “I am so impressed with this window film. It creates privacy while still allowing so much light to come through. When the sun shines through it looks absolutely beautiful! It’s easy to apply and it’s holding up really well six months later.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Solanum
#22 These Vintage Glass Coffee Mugs Will Elevate Your Morning Routine
Review: “These cups make me so happy. They are absolutely beautiful and so far have held up to multiple runs through the dishwasher. You will not regret purchasing these.” – Eli Rey
Image source: amazon.com, Praj
#23 This Electric Candle Lamp Warmer Will Release The Divine Smells From Your Favorite Candle Without Setting It On Fire
Review: “I love this lamp. Its very pretty and has adjustable timer and brightness of light. The candle melts slowly so they last longer. The scent is just as nice as burning the candle. I have some candles that had the wicks disappear. Great way to use those up. Will be buying more for gifts.” – Lisa H
Image source: amazon.com, JudykCo
#24 A Fan Shaped Bamboo Trellis Will Give Your Indoor Garden The Glow-Up It Needs
Review: “I like that the trellis is made of bamboo, which is nearly indestructible. They come three to a pack which is a good value, and they are solidly made. I also received a gift with my order, and I thank the Seller for that.” – Joanne Partin
Image source: amazon.com, Joanne Partin
#25 Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player: Because Joy Follows Wherever The Music Goes
Review: “It’s such a gorgeous color and works great. It’s so easy to figure out and you can play it pretty dang loud. I love that it doubles as a speaker for the music I don’t have on vinyl too. And it shuts and clips closed, with a handle to carry.” – Taylor
Image source: amazon.com, Recibí otro articulo en vez de la microsoft surface pro 9
#26 Try A Dry Food Dispenser If You Are A Cereal Organizer
Review: “Have had these for 2 years now! They work great, come apart easy for cleaning and have stoppers and seals to keep food fresh longer!” – Sierra
Image source: amazon.com, Shae
#27 There Might Only Be A Pot Of Soup At The End Of This Rainbow, But This Color-Coded 12-Piece Knife Set Is Still Worth It
Review: “Received my knife set and still in love with it. I have purchased these once before and loved them. I was hoping they were the same and they are! I even got a set for my mom as well and she loves them! Would definitely recommend and buy again when I need” – Celina Sykes
Image source: amazon.com, P. A. Lopez
#28 Yes, A Rotating Desk Organizer Will Abolutely Solve All Your Problems
Review: “I needed a pencil/pen holder for my desk and this one is great! Love that is spins so I can easily get all of my pens/pencils. I don’t have a huge desk so it works well in the space I have. I would recommend.” – Emily
Image source: amazon.com, Claudia alvarez valencia
#29 This Diffuserlove Ceramic Diffuser Looks Like A Piece Of Art In Its Own Right
Review: “Looks so cute in my living room. I use it with my aromatech diffuser oil and my whole house smells amazing when this is on. It has timers so you can choose how long you want it on. You can change the illumination color when it is diffusing to whatever color you want. Definitely worth it!” – Jacqueline
Image source: amazon.com, Nadia
#30 Add Some Vintage Whimsy To Any Room With This Sophisticated Vintage Chinoiserie Vase
Review: “This vase is so gorgeous and high quality. It feels sturdy and heavy, definitely worth the cost.” – Family K
Image source: amazon.com, Family K
#31 These Self Watering Hanging Planters Will Probably Be The Only Self-Sufficient Thing In Your Home
Review: “These beautiful little pots are just right for any hanging plant. They are easily assembled and the color is vibrant. I am so looking forward to seeing my plants trailing over the sides of these gorgeous hanging planters that make any plant self-watering with just enough water.” – Anonymouse
Image source: amazon.com, Kathleen Schmitt
#32 This Indoor Watering Can Is So Pretty, We Want To Buy Plants Just To Be Able To Use It
Review: “I am new to taking care of plants. Never really had a green thumb but in a new house and we received some plants as housewarming gifts. Bought this to help make watering easier. Was using a large pitcher and I kept spilling water everywhere. This is such a fun watering can. It just feels good in my hand. The spout is perfect to avoid spills. Love it.” – Kelley M. Brendler-Hall
Image source: amazon.com, Kelley M. Brendler-Hall
#33 Center Yourself With This ‘Breathing Buddha’ Guided Visual Meditation Tool
Review: “Like what it does. It helps me calm down and I feel safe when he’s around. Made of silicone and the touch is nice. It’s portable. People see this and they all find it interesting.” – RL
Image source: amazon.com, RL
#34 These Color Changing WiFi Bulbs Let’s You Match The Lighting To Your Mood
Review: “I had gotten one of these light bulbs as a gift a while ago. I loved them so much that I decided to buy more for my home. Installation is super easy, and I love that it integrates with Alexa so you can control it not only via the app, but also by voice. Love that you can change the color and brightness of the bulb.” – Tarra De Souza
Image source: amazon.com, MechRev192
#35 This Retro 4-Slice Toaster Just Reminds Us Of The Good Old Days
Review: “I’m in love with my beautiful retro style toaster! The mint color is so beautiful and looks perfect with my decor. What I love the most is that it has 4 slots and and I can choose how toasted I want it on each individual side. Not to mention that it is so beautiful and super affordable.” – Sheilla Franco b
Image source: amazon.com, Sheilla Franco b
#36 These Throw Pillow Covers Are Just The Right Amount Of Playful
Review: “Got these to spruce up my living room and absolutely love them. The scallop edge was perfect and it adds just the right amount of color pop.” – Kennedy
Image source: amazon.com, Liz
#37 This Unique Purse Vase For Flowers Is One Handbag You Still Need To Add To Your Collection
Review: “My friend saw this at her cousins house when she went away to Cocoa Beach in Florida, and she fell in love with it and so when she opened my gift, she was blown away. She was super excited. It is a very beautiful piece.” – Denisse
Image source: amazon.com, Patricia
#38 Muellerliving French Press Coffee Maker: Put Down The Instant Coffee Immeditely
Review: “Very easy to use. Good directions. Seems very well made. Coffee tasted awesome. I did a taste test with my drip coffee and it was definitely more flavorful. Looks amazing in my kitchen. I leave fingerprints all over it so my stainless steel cleaner will be used ALOT!” – Lisa H
Image source: amazon.com, Lisa H
#39 Don’t Let Soaring Temperatures Bring You Down. This Dreo Tower Fan Will Do The Most To Keep You Cool!
Review: “This fan is powerful and quiet. It looks nice, and I love that it comes with a remote.” – Brittney
Image source: amazon.com, Brittney
#40 Laundry Day Just Got A Whole Lot Prettier With This Clothes Hamper
Review: “This is a solid basket, much bigger than I assumed from the pictures, and will hold at least a weeks worth of laundry. It feels sturdy, the handles are comfortable, and I love the appearance. I’ve already recommended it to several people.” – lauren
Image source: amazon.com, Laura
#41 Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots And Pans Set : Cookware For A Not-So-Simple Life
Review: “I’m in love with this cookware set, Love the color 🌸💓💗 It’s Nonstick, Ease of Use 💯 🙌” – Daisy Hernandez
Image source: amazon.com, Sandrita
