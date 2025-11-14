Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

by

You know how much Bored Pandas love Jimmy Fallon’s hashtag challenges. Whether that’d be wedding fails, most awkward texts or other fun stuff – we’ve got you covered. Recently, Jimmy asked his viewers to share tweets with the hashtag #RuinAMovieWithOneWord and you bet that Twitter delivered! From Love Actually Sucks to Finding Nemo’s Body, Bored Panda has made you a list of the most hilarious tweets under the hashtag. Scroll down below to see all the tweets and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh!

More info: Twitter

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

#1

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: MerseyMounty

#2

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: sabrih21

#3

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: tammywwleader

#4

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Secoh2000

#5

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: eCharmony

#6

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ayeyoanna99

#7

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: NathKmf

#8

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: carobrissett

#9

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: pgm11815816

#10

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: REALcolbyrogers

#11

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ianmontalvo13

#12

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: RyanBartholomee

#13

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Ghost_7

#14

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: nickburesh

#15

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: foleyy32

#16

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ktb33

#17

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: jamesedwardjr

#18

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: cubby_swans

#19

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: K_baum30

#20

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: MzShastaLibra

#21

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: funkygreens

#22

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: TanujaaRavikum1

#23

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Matt_T_Knight

#24

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: jrwebber16

#25

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ThisPlaceAgain

#26

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: jrcvfl

#27

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: th3j35t3r

#28

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: kevinmachayya

#29

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ScooterGroove

#30

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

#31

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Travisjpick

#32

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: KyloIsSad

#33

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: kapease

#34

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: momtarts

#35

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: meggsvandervort

#36

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Faith_Lalaian

#37

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Skipfliggins

#38

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Mala420

#39

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: jimmyfallon

#40

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ceh901

#41

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Bella_Joolz

#42

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: lucklee1972

#43

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: caitlincarrickm

#44

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: IAMJustin316

#45

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: peoples_critic

#46

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: ANDRADAARRGGHH

#47

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: cudddz

#48

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: gumgumerson

#49

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: megtka

#50

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: devansheaquotes

#51

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: IMDb

#52

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: CobyValentine

#53

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: docofstyl

#54

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: JPMorgan01

#55

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

Image source: molly_meador

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 17 Pics Of The Apollo 11 Mission That I Recreated With LEGO Sets
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
4 Weeks To Create 20 Square Metres Of 2 Pence Coin Flooring With Glass Cast Resin
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Seascape Photography Of Durban In South Africa
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Young Romanian Group Of People Are Recreating The Love Stories Of The Old People From Their Village
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bobby and Giada in Italy
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2021
Maybelline Debuts Its First-Ever Male Face For Their New Mascara
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.