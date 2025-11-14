Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses

You know how much Bored Pandas love Jimmy Fallon’s hashtag challenges. Whether that’d be wedding fails, most awkward texts or other fun stuff – we’ve got you covered. Recently, Jimmy asked his viewers to share tweets with the hashtag #RuinAMovieWithOneWord and you bet that Twitter delivered! From Love Actually Sucks to Finding Nemo’s Body, Bored Panda has made you a list of the most hilarious tweets under the hashtag. Scroll down below to see all the tweets and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh!
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: MerseyMounty
#2
Image source: sabrih21
#3
Image source: tammywwleader
#4
Image source: Secoh2000
#5
Image source: eCharmony
#6
Image source: ayeyoanna99
#7
Image source: NathKmf
#8
Image source: carobrissett
#9
Image source: pgm11815816
#10
Image source: REALcolbyrogers
#11
Image source: ianmontalvo13
#12
Image source: RyanBartholomee
#13
Image source: Ghost_7
#14
Image source: nickburesh
#15
Image source: foleyy32
#16
Image source: ktb33
#17
Image source: jamesedwardjr
#18
Image source: cubby_swans
#19
Image source: K_baum30
#20
Image source: MzShastaLibra
#21
Image source: funkygreens
#22
Image source: TanujaaRavikum1
#23
Image source: Matt_T_Knight
#24
Image source: jrwebber16
#25
Image source: ThisPlaceAgain
#26
Image source: jrcvfl
#27
Image source: th3j35t3r
#28
Image source: kevinmachayya
#29
Image source: ScooterGroove
#30
#31
Image source: Travisjpick
#32
Image source: KyloIsSad
#33
Image source: kapease
#34
Image source: momtarts
#35
Image source: meggsvandervort
#36
Image source: Faith_Lalaian
#37
Image source: Skipfliggins
#38
Image source: Mala420
#39
Image source: jimmyfallon
#40
Image source: ceh901
#41
Image source: Bella_Joolz
#42
Image source: lucklee1972
#43
Image source: caitlincarrickm
#44
Image source: IAMJustin316
#45
Image source: peoples_critic
#46
Image source: ANDRADAARRGGHH
#47
Image source: cudddz
#48
Image source: gumgumerson
#49
Image source: megtka
#50
Image source: devansheaquotes
#51
Image source: IMDb
#52
Image source: CobyValentine
#53
Image source: docofstyl
#54
Image source: JPMorgan01
#55
Image source: molly_meador
Follow Us