I Threw Blankets And Leftover Christmas Decorations On My Friends And Family In A Series I Call Budget Renaissance

by

Recently I’ve been in love with old Renaissance paintings and Dutch Master portraits. There’s something about that old-timey classical art style – soft light, random animals, longing stares into the distance — that I needed to try for myself.

I had no idea where to begin until I got a small battery-powered light wand for Christmas this year. My brother (pictured below) and I started playing around on Christmas morning, brainstorming in the dining room with a dark sheet clamped to a shelf on the wall for a backdrop. We started pulling Christmas ornaments off the tree, a garland from the kitchen, a blanket from the couch, and BAM! In 10 minutes, we had traveled back 400 years and recreated the famous paintings of the period.

It cracked us up. Seriously, we could not stop laughing at the ridiculousness of it. We started adding anything else we could find around the house, from babies and pets to Christmas decorations and parents.

For the grand finale, I wanted to take a stab at recreating the Last Supper during a Friendsgiving potluck at my brother’s house a few days later. I think this one turned out to be one of my all-time favorite classical painting stagings and one that the baby (my niece) will definitely get a kick out of when she’s older. I call it First Supper.

More info: leemora.com | Instagram

Brother of Christmas Present

Brother of Scholarly Articles

Brother of Fur

Mom with Grandchild

Justin the Wise

First Supper

