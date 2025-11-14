My 18 ‘Lockdown’ Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

My name is Sharon Waugh and I run travel humor blog The Sharonicles. In my recent tongue-in-cheek blog post, I suggested that practicing travel poses is one way for travel-obsessed people to cope with lockdown and the current travel restrictions.
Lockdown has been tough, but I believe I have coped with it in the same way as just about every other travel-obsessed extrovert: Aside from practising my Instagram travel poses, I have consumed loads of carbs mostly from the comfort of my living room couch cushion fort, as one does.
Since then, I have been sharing my own attempts to recreate the lockdown version clichéd travel Instagram pictures on my account. Here are some of the best results.
#1 You Can Still Appreciate Architectural Marvels During Lockdown, You Just Have To Build Them First
#2 Surfing Is Now Permitted But Standing Around On The Beach Posing For Instagrams Is Not. So, If You’re Looking For Me, I’ll Be At Home Doing ‘Housework’
#3 Being Location Independent Is Not What It Used To Be
#4 The Most Appropriate Pose When You’re Super Happy (Or Trying To Convince Yourself That You’re Super Happy) To Be In Your Current Location
#5 If You Can’t Be All Sexy In A Hotel Room With A Corner Window, You Can Still Bring The Sexy To Your Own (Kitchen) Corner Window
#6 Immersing Oneself In Exotic Foliage Is Not What It Used To Be. Some People Are Fostering Shelter Pets Right Now. My Housemate Is Fostering Abandoned Office Plants
#7 Enjoying The View From The Edge
#8 Yes, This Is The Most Interesting And Elaborate Door I Have Seen So Far This Year
#9 Since You Can’t Follow Me Around The World, You Might As Well Follow Me Around The House
#10 We Used To Do Yoga So We Could Pull Off Fancy Poses In Exotic Locations, Now We Just Do It For The Health Benefits (#Nailedit)
#11 When You Can’t Use Street Art For Your Latest Tinder Pic, You Can Always Settle For Fridge Art.
#12 Visiting The Louvre To See The Mona Lisa Is Not What It Used To Be
#13 Nothing Beats The Sun Shining Down On Gorgeous Brown Face-Brick Paving, Recently Washed By Frigid Winter Rain…Okay, Well, Maybe I Can Think Of A Few Things
#14 ‘Travel Blogging’ Is Not What It Used To Be
#15 Playing In A Fort Is Not What It Used To Be. But It’s Better Than Not Playing In A Fort
#16 Ah, Classic ‘Heart Hands!’
#17 With National Parks Starting To Open Up, I Will Soon Be Able To Find More Scenic Places To Contemplate Things And Generally Be Sexy
#18 Actually, I Don’t Know Why I’m Practicing This Pose. After This, No One Is Going To Be Lying Around On The Floor Anywhere Where Anyone May Once Have Sneezed
#19 On Top Of The World..or The Couch..
