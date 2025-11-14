My 18 ‘Lockdown’ Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

by

My name is Sharon Waugh and I run travel humor blog The Sharonicles. In my recent tongue-in-cheek blog post, I suggested that practicing travel poses is one way for travel-obsessed people to cope with lockdown and the current travel restrictions.

Lockdown has been tough, but I believe I have coped with it in the same way as just about every other travel-obsessed extrovert: Aside from practising my Instagram travel poses, I have consumed loads of carbs mostly from the comfort of my living room couch cushion fort, as one does.

Since then, I have been sharing my own attempts to recreate the lockdown version clichéd travel Instagram pictures on my account. Here are some of the best results.

More info: Instagram | thesharonicles.com

#1 You Can Still Appreciate Architectural Marvels During Lockdown, You Just Have To Build Them First

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#2 Surfing Is Now Permitted But Standing Around On The Beach Posing For Instagrams Is Not. So, If You’re Looking For Me, I’ll Be At Home Doing ‘Housework’

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#3 Being Location Independent Is Not What It Used To Be

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#4 The Most Appropriate Pose When You’re Super Happy (Or Trying To Convince Yourself That You’re Super Happy) To Be In Your Current Location

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#5 If You Can’t Be All Sexy In A Hotel Room With A Corner Window, You Can Still Bring The Sexy To Your Own (Kitchen) Corner Window

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#6 Immersing Oneself In Exotic Foliage Is Not What It Used To Be. Some People Are Fostering Shelter Pets Right Now. My Housemate Is Fostering Abandoned Office Plants

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#7 Enjoying The View From The Edge

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#8 Yes, This Is The Most Interesting And Elaborate Door I Have Seen So Far This Year

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#9 Since You Can’t Follow Me Around The World, You Might As Well Follow Me Around The House

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#10 We Used To Do Yoga So We Could Pull Off Fancy Poses In Exotic Locations, Now We Just Do It For The Health Benefits (#Nailedit)

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#11 When You Can’t Use Street Art For Your Latest Tinder Pic, You Can Always Settle For Fridge Art.

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#12 Visiting The Louvre To See The Mona Lisa Is Not What It Used To Be

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#13 Nothing Beats The Sun Shining Down On Gorgeous Brown Face-Brick Paving, Recently Washed By Frigid Winter Rain…Okay, Well, Maybe I Can Think Of A Few Things

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#14 ‘Travel Blogging’ Is Not What It Used To Be

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#15 Playing In A Fort Is Not What It Used To Be. But It’s Better Than Not Playing In A Fort

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#16 Ah, Classic ‘Heart Hands!’

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#17 With National Parks Starting To Open Up, I Will Soon Be Able To Find More Scenic Places To Contemplate Things And Generally Be Sexy

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#18 Actually, I Don’t Know Why I’m Practicing This Pose. After This, No One Is Going To Be Lying Around On The Floor Anywhere Where Anyone May Once Have Sneezed

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

#19 On Top Of The World..or The Couch..

My 18 &#8216;Lockdown&#8217; Versions Of Cliché Instagram Travel Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Grant Gustin The Flash
The Flash Television Show Gets the “Honest Trailers” Treatment
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2018
What People Are Saying about “Godless” So Far
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2017
The Five Best Rebecca Howe Moments from Cheers
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2018
Dad Spends Months Talking To His Baby In The Womb, She Reacts To His Voice With The Biggest Smile Once Born
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Finds It Unfair She Has To Look After Hubby’s 4 Kids Every Weekend, Rethinks Marriage
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Sausage Doggy And Seal Puppy Met On Vacation, Became BFFs Immediately
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.