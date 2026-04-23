How Many Times Has James Cameron Been Married? Inside the Director’s Love Life

James Cameron is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in cinema history, known for directing blockbusters like Titanic and Avatar. Beyond his work behind the camera, the director has also had an eventful personal life marked by multiple marriages. Over the years, Cameron’s romantic relationships have intersected with his creative journey, shaping not only his family life but at times influencing the intensity of his film work as well. From early relationships as he broke into Hollywood to his long-lasting marriage today, his love life has often drawn public curiosity.
James Cameron’s views on marriage have also evolved over time. In an early 2026 interview, he openly described marriage as a “learned art,” noting that happiness in a long-term partnership takes work and continuous growth. The ups and downs of his past relationships helped shape this perspective, as he acknowledged being the common denominator in his earlier divorces. With an evolving understanding of commitment and compatibility, here’s a look at James Cameron’s marriage timelines.
Sharon Williams
James Cameron’s first marriage was to Sharon Williams. Their relationship began in the late 1970s as his career was still in its early stages. At the time, Cameron was navigating his way into the film industry, and Williams was part of his personal life during that formative period. Their union marked Cameron’s first step into married life, with the couple tying the knot on February 14, 1978. They stayed married for six years before splitting up in 1984, with their divorce finalized on July 14, 1984.
While the reasons behind their divorce are widely detailed in public records, it occurred at a time when Cameron was increasingly focused on advancing his career and beginning to direct larger projects. As with many first marriages, the challenges of balancing personal ambitions and relationship dynamics may have contributed to the dissolution. His marriage to Williams is less well documented than his later unions with higher-profile partners. However, it set the tone for the pattern of relationships that would follow as his public profile grew.
Gale Anne Hurd
Following his divorce from Sharon Williams, Cameron remarried about a year later. He married Gale Anne Hurd, a prominent film producer who also collaborated with him on several early projects. Hurd played a significant role in the production of classics like The Terminator, which she produced alongside Cameron’s direction. Their personal and professional partnership began amid Hollywood’s intense creative environment.
Cameron and Hurd married in 1985 and remained together for 4 years before divorcing in 1989. The end of their marriage coincided with Cameron’s rising fame in the industry, but the specific reasons for their separation have remained largely private. It’s clear, however, that the pressures of careers in filmmaking and the intense demands of producing major motion pictures likely contributed to their parting of ways.
Despite their divorce, both Cameron and Hurd continued to build accomplishments in film. Hurd’s career flourished in her own right, and Cameron moved forward to new creative and personal chapters. Their collaboration on influential films of the 1980s remains a highlight of both their professional legacies.
Kathryn Bigelow
Shortly after his divorce from Gale Anne Hurd in 1989, James Cameron married Kathryn Bigelow. At the time, Bigelow was a fellow filmmaker who later became a celebrated director in her own right. Bigelow and Cameron shared a unique connection through their work and creative sensibilities, which laid the foundation for their personal relationship. Known for films such as Point Break, The Hurt Locker, and later Zero Dark Thirty and A House of Dynamite, Bigelow carved out her own significant place in Hollywood.
James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow were married from August 17, 1989, to November 10, 1991. Their marriage was a relatively brief period in Cameron’s romantic history, compared to his previous marriages. While they eventually divorced, their respect endured. Decades after their separation, both have spoken highly of each other’s talents and maintained a professional rapport, underscoring that their connection extended beyond their marital years.
Linda Hamilton
James Cameron’s fourth marriage was to actress Linda Hamilton. She’s famous for portraying Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, a character Cameron created and brought to life. Their relationship began through professional collaboration and blossomed into a personal partnership. The couple married on July 26, 1997, and had a daughter, Josephine Archer Cameron, in 1993.
Cameron and Hamilton’s marriage in 1997 was several years after their daughter was born. The couple stayed married for two years before finalizing their divorce on December 16, 1999. Their split drew considerable media attention, as speculation surrounded the pressures of celebrity life and Cameron’s work commitments. At the time, it was speculated that Cameron’s relationship with actress Suzy Amis might have contributed to the strain and eventual end of his marriage.
The filmmaker met Amis on the set of Titanic. Cameron’s divorce from Hamilton was significant not only personally but also financially. Linda Hamilton reportedly received a $50 million settlement as part of the divorce proceedings. Despite the end of their marriage, both continued their respective careers, with Hamilton returning to acting and Cameron moving toward his next and longest marriage.
Suzy Amis
James Cameron’s longest and current marriage is to Suzy Amis Cameron. She’s an actress and environmental advocate whom he met on the set of Titanic in 1997. In the film, Amis was cast as Rose’s (portrayed by Kate Winslet) granddaughter. Although they met while Cameron was married to Hamilton, their connection grew over time, and following his divorce, the two developed a lasting partnership.
James Cameron and Suzy Amis married on June 4, 2000, and have stayed together ever since. With their marriage turning 26 in 2026, it’s Cameron’s most enduring union. Cameron and Amis share three children, two daughters and a son. Beyond family life, Suzy Amis Cameron has become known for her activism, especially in environmental causes and sustainable living.
Cameron and Amis have also collaborated on educational and environmental initiatives, reflecting shared values that extend beyond film. Their marriage has stood the test of time, in part because of mutual support, personal growth, and the director’s evolved understanding of what it takes to sustain a lifelong partnership.
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