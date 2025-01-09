‘Home Alone’ Star Kieran Culkin’s and ‘The Social Network’ Famed Jesse Eisenberg’s New Hulu Film Sets Streaming Release Date

A Real Pain, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, is coming to Hulu! The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024, and was subsequently acquired by Searchlight Pictures, which gave it a limited theatrical release in the USA on November 1, 2024.
According to Deadline, the film written and directed by The Social Network star, Eisenberg is all set to hit Hulu on January 16, 2025. Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for the film ahead of its limited theatrical release on YouTube on September 25, 2024. The film’s plot revolves around mismatched cousins, David, played by Eisenberg, and Benji, played by Culkin, who reunite for a “geriatric tour” through Poland to honor their grandmother. The official logline for the film ends on a high note, setting the tone for the movie in the following words:
“The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.”
A Real Pain had been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor Jesse Eisenberg, Best Screenplay, and Male Supporting Actor. Kieran Culkin went on to win the Best Supporting Actor Film award at the Globes for his role. A Real Pain delves into themes like familial relationships and cultural heritage coupled with a scenic backdrop of Poland. As of January 7, 2025, the film has raked in $ 9.7 million worldwide and $ 7.8 million domestically at the box office. The film is also up for three nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Movie, Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. The cast of A Real Pain also includes Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes.
Emma Stone “Backmailed” Kieran Culkin To Prevent Him From Dropping Out of the Film
Kieran Culkin thanked Eisenberg when he won the Golden Globe award. Looks like he also owes producer and La La Land actress Emma Stone for “blackmailing” him from quitting A Real Pain. In a self-moderated Q&A session at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Eisenberg told Collider that Stone saved the film.
Jesse Eisenberg explained that Culkin was planning to drop out of the film in New York two months before shooting — after all the monetary payouts had been made. Stone went behind the director’s back, took the Home Alone actor off the plane with his kids, and flew him to Poland.
Eisenberg recalls the actor being late to the rehearsal but was just glad that he made it to Poland. Jesse Eisenberg recounts the instance where Stone had “blackmailed” Culkin into doing the film with the following visual explanation:
“I have a video of her holding his kid’s hands going through customs like a proof of life video that he made it.”
A Real Pain will be available to stream on Hulu from January 16, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream The Social Network on Netflix.
|A Real Pain
|Cast
|Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey, Will Sharpe
|Release Date
|November 1, 2024 (Limited), January 10, 2025 (Wide)
|Stream On
|Hulu (January 17, 2025)
|Directed by
|Jesse Eisenberg
|Produced by
|Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Jesse Eisenberg
|Plot Summary
|Cousins confront family history while touring Poland to honor their late grandmother.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Michael Giacchino
|Current Status
|Premiered November 1, 2024; streaming on Hulu January 17, 2025.
