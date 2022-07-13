Here’s What Happened to Rugged Maniac after Shark Tank

Every entrepreneur in the country knows that appearing on Shark Tank is the opportunity of a lifetime. An investment from a Shark has the power to elevate a business to new heights. While getting a deal is always the main goal, many businesses have gone on to be very successful even without getting an investment from a Shark. In March of 2017, Bradford Scudder and Rob Dickens, made an appearance on the show to pitch their business, Rugged Maniac. Bradford and Rob were seeking a $1 million investment in exchange for a 10% stake in the business. If you know anything about Shark Tank (or business in general), you know that that’s a huge ask. Still, however, Bradford and Rob managed to secure a deal with Mark Cuban for $1.75 million in exchange for 25% in Rugged Maniac as well as another company the pair owns. But what happened next? We’ll take a look at what happened to Rugged Maniac after Shark Tank and see how they’ve been doing since then.
What is Rugged Maniac?
With a name like Rugged Maniac, your first thought was probably ‘what the heck is this?’. Don’t worry, we’re about to explain. Rugged Maniac is an outdoor obstacle course that includes 25 obstacles, such as fire pits, monkey bars, and electric shocks, designed to test participants’ strength, agility, and stamina. Rugged Maniac events are held in various locations across the United States and Canada, and participants can register as individuals or teams.
Even though it’s called a “race,” Rugged Maniac there’s no need to be intimidated. At the end of the day, the races are more about having fun than competition. There are plenty of chances to stop and rest, and every participant receives a medal at the end. Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping challenge or just a fun day out with friends, Rugged Maniac is a great way to spend time with loved ones while also putting yourself to the test.
How Has Rugged Maniac Been Doing Since Shark Tank?
Getting a deal on Shark Tank proved to be exactly what Rugged Maniac needed. Sure, they were successful before appearing on the show, but the investment really helped them take things to the next level. According to Shark Tank Blog, the business’ revenue more than doubled after teaming up with Mark Cuban. In an interview with CNBC, Bradford Scudder provided some insight into what it’s like to work with Mark Cuban. Scudder said, “He’s a brilliant business mind. He can reduce complicated issues to something super easy. He answers [questions] instantly and is straight to the point.” Things didn’t stop there, though. In 2018, a company named GateHouse Media acquired 80% of the company for $10.4 million and Mark Cuban sold his entire stake. It’s unclear exactly how much Cuban made from the deal, but he definitely earned a nice return on his investment.
Initially, both Scudder and Dickens continued to work with the company. However, Scudder has since parted ways with Rugged Maniac to work with USA Today. Dickens is still the COO of Rugged Maniac. The fact that they were able to go on Shark Tank, get a deal, and then sell their business is something that lots of entrepreneurs dream of.
Not only is Rugged Maniac still in business, but the brand has expanded to include other kinds of races. Those who are interested in seeing what kinds of things Rugged Maniac has been up to can head over to the business’ website to see what kinds of courses and obstacles have been added. On top of that, Rugged Maniac is also passionate about giving back to others. The website states, “Rugged Maniac supports all who fight to rid the world of childhood cancer. That’s why we are honored to have St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as our official charity partner.”
What’s Next for Rugged Maniac?
We weren’t able to find any specific details on what Rugged Maniac has in store for the future. However, since the company is still going strong we expect to see a lot more growth. Rugged Maniac will probably continue to acquire more race/obstacle course events across the United States and Canada. There’s also a chance that the company expands to other parts of the world. It also doesn’t appear that Rob Dickens has any plans to part ways with the business. With him continuing to push the brand forward, we know that things are looking bright. No matter what, though, Rugged Maniac has rightfully earned a spot on Shark Tank’s list of success stories.