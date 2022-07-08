Here’s What Happened to Locker Board After Shark Tank

If you’re a fan of Shark Tank, then you probably remember the episode during season nine when Locker Board was featured. The product was pitched by its 11-year-old founder, Carson Kropfl, who was asking for $60,000 in exchange for 15% of the business. Despite his age, Carson was calm and confident and he did a great job of explaining why an investment in Locker Board was a great opportunity for the Sharks. Carson managed to exit the Tank with a deal from guest Shark Richard Branson for $65,000 in exchange for 20% of the business. After getting the deal, Carson was very excited about what the future had in store for his business. But what happened after the show? Did the business take off? Keep reading to find out.
What is Locker Board?
Locker Board is a skateboard that fits easily into a locker, making it perfect for students who want to enjoy a quick ride between classes. The board is made of high-quality materials, and the deck features a grip tape design that helps keep feet in place. The trucks are designed for stability, and the deck can accommodate riders up to 250 pounds. In addition, the board comes with a built-in carrying handle, making it easy to transport. Despite its small size, Locker Board is fully functional.
Carson created the product shortly after starting middle school and realizing that he wanted a skateboard that he could easily fit in his locker and backpack. He made the first board by hand in his backyard using materials from his old skateboards. It didn’t take long to realize that he was really on to something. Eventually, however, he realized that he wanted to expand beyond making the boards himself and that was a big part of the reason he decided to pitch the product on Shark Tank.
How Has Locker Board Been Doing Since Shark Tank?
Getting an investment from a Shark can help elevate a business almost instantly. However, just because a deal is made during the show doesn’t mean that it is legally binding. After each episode, all parties involved in the deals have their legal team look over all documentation. Sometimes, deals fall apart at this point. Unfortunately, Shark Tank Blog suggests that this is what happened with Locker Board. However, other sources suggest that this isn’t the case and Richard Branson
The good news is that just because a deal doesn’t work out doesn’t mean that a business is doomed. After the show, Carson was more determined than ever to grow his business. Shark Tank Blog reported that “For the two years following the original air date, Carson was homeschooled so he could work on the business. After he graduated middle school, he decided he wanted to go back to “real” school for his high school years.”
As you can imagine, Carson’s schedule changed drastically when he went back to a traditional school setting, but that doesn’t mean that he gave up on the Locker Board. According to a press release, “In 2019 Kropfl reached out to Wham-O’s president, Todd Richards, after reading an article about Wham-O’s Smacircle®, the world’s most compact and lightweight ebike that can be folded up to fit inside a small backpack. Kropfl said “After reading the article I knew Wham-O would be a great fit for Locker Board because that’s the whole concept behind my skateboard. I designed Locker Board so it would fit inside of a backpack for easy transport. Wham-O totally gets that customers like compact products that they can take with them anywhere.”
In 2020, Carson was able to secure a licensing deal with Wham-O and the product is now being sold under the name Wham-O Locker Board. In addition to being sold on Amazon, the Wham-O Locker Board can also be purchased by other major retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart.
What’s Next for Locker Board?
We weren’t able to find any details on how long the licensing deal between Wham-O and Locker Board will last, but chances are it will be a fairly long-term relationship. Not only does this allow Carson to watch his product grow, but it also frees up some of his time and energy so that he can focus on other business ideas if he chooses to. For now, however, it appears that he is taking a break from the entrepreneurial world. Based on his Instagram profile, Carson seems to be enjoying his teenage years. That said, I’m sure we haven’t seen or heard the last of him. There’s always a chance he could even appear on Shark Tank again in the future if he comes up with another business idea.