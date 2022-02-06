Why Henry Cavill Would Cry all Day on the Set of The Witcher

Henry Cavill started his professional acting journey a little more than 20 years ago. During that time, he has had to face a lot of challenges, but he’s always managed to come out on top. The last few years have been especially good to him and he has become one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. But even though he has spent a good portion of his career on the big screen, Henry is no stranger to TV. In 2019, he was cast in the Netflix series The Witcher and the role has helped his career grow even more. While there’s no doubt that being on the show is a good thing, it has also pushed Cavill to tears – but probably not for the reason you think. Let’s talk about why Henry Cavill was crying on the set of The Witcher.
Henry Cavill Explains the Reason Behind His Tears
As the star of The Witcher, you’re probably wondering what on earth Henry Cavill could possibly have to cry about on set (other than tears of joy). That said, you’re probably wondering why Cavill spent entire days crying while filming the show. However, since Cavill’s role as Geralt of Rivia required him to act out some pretty emotional moments, he had to dig deep to get to a place where he could accurately bring them to life. According to Looper, Cavill said, “I have to travel inside my life all the time because you don’t know if there is more to cry about,” Bodnia told Cavill. To which Cavill responded, “I have this thing — once I’ve used something, I’ve used it. And then I’ve dealt with it. I’ve emotionally processed it, because I’ve been crying all day on set.” Cavill also added, “I always thought that being an actor is also healing myself”. If you ever see Henry Cavill crying in The Witcher (or any other project he’s a part of) you should know that he’s actually crying real tears. While some people may not understand Cavill’s approach, it seems to be working quite well for him. Being in The Witcher has helped establish Henry Cavill’s presence on the small screen and the show has turned out to be a major hit for Netflix. Henry also isn’t the only actor who finds performing to be a cathartic experience. Over the years, many other actors have shared that their work has been a powerful tool to help them heal from some of the things they’ve experienced in life. There’s something powerful about being able to play different characters and find new methods for self expression.
What’s Next for The Witcher
The Witcher is based on a book series of the same name that was released between 1986 and 2013. With two successful seasons under its belt, the show is still going strong and it has already been renewed for a third season. At the moment, however, it’s unclear exactly when the third season will air but it will likely be some time in 2023. Even though we’re still about a year away from seeing the new season, there’s already lots of excitement surrounding what’s to come. An article from IGN reported that The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, said, “I feel like Seasons 1 and 2 have been laying the playing field for everything huge that’s about to happen. But the creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season.” Fans of the show will also be happy to know that there are no plans to stop any time soon. There are eight books in The Witcher series and the show hopes to capture all of them on screen. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Collider, “…I’m not in a rush to get through these stories, you know? We approximately do a book a season, but we also make sure that the stories from that book are best in that season of our television show. So sometimes we move those chess pieces around a little bit. There’s a big story from Blood of Elves that we’re gonna do in Season 3 for instance. Or there was a short story that we couldn’t fit in Season 1, so we put it in Season 2. We try to be pretty flexible with that.” For now, though, people have plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons of The Witcher so they can be ready when the third season drops.