10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hayley Morris

When Hayley Morris was sitting in her bed bored and over it during the long lockdowns where she lives, she had a thought. It wasn’t a happy thought. It was an intrusive thought. She wasn’t a fan, but she was given an idea from that thought. What she did with it after that was create a lasting impression on the world. With millions of followers online, with millions of views online, and with millions of likes, she’s creating some of the most hilarious videos around on her social media account. She’s someone to know because she’s clever, she’s creative, and she might just be a genius doing with her intrusive thoughts the kind of things that send the rest of us down a rabbit hole of personal anxiety, and she made it a positive thing.
1. She’s a 90s Kid
She’s still rather young, but she’s approaching a major birthday. She was born on January 14, 1993, which means she’s recently celebrated her 29th. She’ll celebrate her 30th in 2023, and we have a feeling she probably has something big planned for that birthday.
2. She is English
She is an English woman. She was born and raised in a lovely community called Guildford, which is in England. Funnily enough, she is not the only content creator from the same small area. Saff Perham is also from the same small English town.
3. She is a Comedian
Her schtick is comedian. She’s working hard to ensure that she is a woman who the world finds humorous, and they do. She’s insanely popular online, and her star continues to grow. She’s a content creator who keeps her fans laughing, and they love her for it.
4. She is a Disney Fan
So many people are Disney fans, though it does seem they are losing fans left and right these days with their new policies – it’s not profitable to deviate from what you’re here to do. She’s grown up loving the company, and she even has a vlog that talks about nothing but theme parks related to the Disney family.
5. She is a Former Disney Employee
For some time, she was an employee at Disney World. She lived and worked in Florida for a while, but the shut down forced her to leave. She loved that job more than anything she’s ever done. She was truly happy there, and she feels it is the only job she’s ever felt that way about. She quickly shifted to that and hasn’t looked back.
6. She is Using her Brain
Literally, she is using her brain to make humor. She constantly posts videos of herself online as her brain and then as herself, and her brain is being rational while the rest of her is not. It’s hilarious, and you’ve probably had a friend send you a link to her work online at some point during the past year or so.
7. COVID Gave Her the Idea
Believe it or not, she was simply sick in bed with COVID and bored out of her mind with nothing to do. She was in isolation being careful, and she had so many intrusive thoughts. She put them on camera, and suddenly an idea was born.
8. She isn’t a TikTocker
If you ask her what she does with her life, she won’t call herself a TikTok personality. She might do this full time now, but that’s not how she sees herself. In fact, she sees herself as a comedy writer more than anything else. She’s got so much going on in her life, but she is not someone who sees herself as that kind of personality.
9. She Works Hard
She’s the kind of gal who needs a full day to make one video happen, and that’s because she’s doing it well and right. She gets up early to work, but it’s mostly because she’s three characters by herself. She has to do her own hair and makeup, film, and all the rest, and then she has to edit the video and submit it. It is a lot of work.
10. She Gets Idea Approval from Friends
A day in the life of this social media star is a difficult one when she’s doing all that filming, but it’s also a lot of fun for her. She is a woman who has an idea, she has a thought, she makes a script for herself, and then she sends it to her friends to see how they feel about it and what they think.