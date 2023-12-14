Godzilla, everyone’s favorite kaiju, is back this year, and he’s scarier than ever. While the Hollywood MonsterVerse movies have taken a more anti-hero approach toward Godzilla, the ongoing Godzilla Minus One flips the script once again back to its roots. It basically presents the creature as a lumbering, unstoppable force of mass destruction — one with an atomic breath.
Now, in a cinematic landscape where Beyoncé’s concert film, the latest The Hunger Games prequel, and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon vie for attention, it’s quite a surprise to see a foreign language film taking the spotlight. Yes, you guessed it. This year, Godzilla has done more than just smash buildings and boats; it’s shattered box-office records and made historic waves in the world of movies. Let’s figure out all the records it has been breaking ever since its release on December 1, 2023.
Godzilla Minus One Is Now the Highest-Rated Godzilla Movie on Rotten Tomatoes
No other Godzilla movie comes close — not the 1954 cult classic Godzilla, not the 2014 Godzilla remake, not even the critically acclaimed Shin Godzilla or the kaiju crossover spectacle from MonsterVerse — Godzilla vs. Kong. Minus One has surpassed them all, claiming the title of the highest-rated Godzilla movie on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting an impressive 97% critic score and a 98% audience score!
Cory Woodroof, a Rotten Tomatoes certified critic, doesn’t mince words, declaring Godzilla Minus One as “the best monster movie since Cloverfield and one of the best blockbusters of the century.” Now, that is a HIGH bar to reach. Bob Strauss, another Rotten Tomatoes top critic, adds his voice to the chorus of praise, stating, “It’s only taken 69 years, but there’s finally a Godzilla movie with compelling human interest.”
It Has Set the Record for 2023’s Largest Opening for a Foreign-Language Film
2023 has been an excellent year for foreign-language films. Still, Minus One came out on top, surpassing critical successes such as Huesera: The Bone Woman and highly anticipated Bollywood releases like Pathaan and Animal. Godzilla Minus One etched its name in cinematic history by setting the record for 2023’s biggest opening for a foreign-language film. The kaiju masterpiece earned a staggering $14.36 million at the domestic box office, surpassing the record held by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, which opened to $10.1 million in March 2023.
Godzilla Minus One Was Also the Biggest IMAX Opening Ever for a Live-action Japanese Title in Japan
Takashi Yamazaki’s rendition of Godzilla takes it back to its Japanese roots; it’s a story of loss, trauma, grief, war, family, hope, and redemption unfolding in post-WWII Japan. And the Japanese audiences are not holding back in showering their affection upon the film, embracing it as a celebration of both their cinematic heritage and a beloved iconic monster.
Screened on just 49 IMAX screens, Godzilla Minus One managed to rake in an impressive $1.2 million in its opening weekend, securing its place as the biggest IMAX opening ever for a live-action Japanese film in Japan. But that’s not all. Godzilla Minus One also became the country’s fourth-highest live-action IMAX opening and the fifth-highest Japanese-title opening! And it’s no wonder audiences are flocking to IMAX theatres to witness the titan monster in all its glory. The sheer size of Godzilla and the scale of destruction are only fully realized on the grandest screen imaginable.
A 19-Year-Old Domestic Box Office Record Was Also Smashed by Godzilla Minus One
On December 1, Godzilla Minus One made a seismic impact as it opened in the US, dominating the domestic box office charts with a staggering $1.23 million in earnings on Monday alone. In this triumph, the film achieved more than just box office glory — it shattered a 19-year-old record for the biggest single-day domestic earnings for a foreign language live-action film. The previous record-holder, Jet Li’s Hero, had held its ground since 2004, making Godzilla’s feat all the more remarkable. Witnessing the widespread success of Godzilla Minus One in the United States, Toho swiftly responded by announcing an extension of the film’s theatrical run and an expansion to even more cinemas.
Minus One Is Now the Highest Rated 2023 Live-Action Blockbuster on IMDB
In a year brimming with blockbuster releases from acclaimed directors like Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese, and David Fincher, it’s truly astonishing that a foreign-language Godzilla film has emerged as the highest-rated live-action blockbuster on IMDb for the year. Surpassing expectations, this breakout Japanese hit proudly boasts an impressive 8.5 rating, beating Oppenheimer which stands at an 8.4 rating. And if it weren’t for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which stands at 8.7, Minus One would indisputably reign as the highest-rated blockbuster of 2023 on IMDb.
Godzilla Minus One Becomes the Highest-Grossing Japanese Live-Action Film in the US
As of December 7, 2023, the film has amassed $15.7 million in US ticket sales. This impressive feat establishes Minus One as the US’s highest-grossing Japanese live-action film! This record was previously held by The Adventures of Milo and Otis, which earned a combined total of $14.1 million in 1989 and during a 1990 re-release.
In a year packed with blockbuster contenders, Godzilla Minus One emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Beyond the monstrous spectacle and jaw-dropping CGI, this foreign language film has etched its name in the annals of cinema history, breaking records and proving that sometimes, the unexpected contender steals the show. However, It is important to note that despite its resounding success, the movie has had a limited release and hasn’t yet completed its theatrical run. Who knows, if the film’s mass appeal continues to reverberate, Toho might extend its theatrical release to even more countries and cinemas, potentially setting the stage for Minus One to break even more records.
