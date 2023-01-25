Top Five Moments In The Scream 6 Trailer

Scream is back one year later. This time, it’s in New York, and the official synopsis reads: “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface Killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” That synopsis is obviously vague, but it’s Scream, so we pretty much get what’s going on in the upcoming film. Scream 6 will see the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. Also, Courtney Cox is back as Gale Weathers. It’s well known by now that Neve Campbell will not be in the sixth installment. David Arquette was indeed murdered in the fifth chapter, so unless he turns out as a ghost, then it’s safe to say that he won’t be in the latest sequel.
We all know the Scream formula by now, but there’s something different about the latest version. As iconic as Sidney Prescott is, she felt unnecessary in the fifth installment. Plus, Sidney had plot armor at that point, which became stale since many of us know that she’s most likely to survive. It’s a good thing that a new cast is spearheading the franchise as it becomes less predictable. However, that doesn’t mean that Sidney can’t pop up in the later sequels with some fresh ideas.
Anyways, the full trailer of the upcoming Scream film has dropped, and there’s a lot to like about the new direction of the franchise. The biggest is the different location, which actually does wonders in making this feel different from the other films. Here are the top five moments in the full Scream 6 trailer:
1. Ghostface Has A Shotgun
Holy hell, that opening is fantastic! Immediately, it highlights how different New York is and why the change of setting is a good thing. The moment with Sam and Tara running into the market grabs your attention, but the Ghostface killings hook you. It’s genuinely an intense and graphic scene. Ghostface with a shotgun? Based on the trailer, it doesn’t appear that this is will become his main weapon, but it would’ve been cool if the writers opted to switch up the style of weaponry. There’s something really terrifying about Ghostface holding a shotgun. Though, to be fair, anyone holding a shotgun is terrifying. This scene is action-packed and exciting. Sam and Tara will likely make it out safe, but this is an attention grabber that the sequel needed.
2. Sam Holding A Ghostface Mask
Sam is the daughter of Billy Loomis, and it was established that she has some of her father within her in Scream 5. This is a great story to explore as it opens the possibilities for a unique protagonist. More importantly, it’s great that Sam and Sidney Prescott aren’t the same type of final girl. If done right, Sam ultimately becoming Ghostface could be a great swerve. Even then, the exploration of her character gives Scream 6 a deeper meaning behind another set of lunatics trying to kill the latest batches of victims.
3. The Cult of Ghostface?
The whole “serial killer has a cult” story has been done to death at this point. However, Scream is typically a franchise that makes fun of these plots within the horror genre while still giving a fresh take on it. The lack of jokes is notable in the latest trailer. Hopefully, the filmmakers didn’t forget what made Scream so special in the first place. On the other hand, this scene is on the list because there’s plenty of potential in exploring this avenue. Could we witness more than two killers in the series? It would be great to mix up the number of people involved with the Ghostface crimes to keep the audience guessing.
4. There’s Never Been One Like Me, Gale
Could Gale be the next original who’s killed off? Surprisingly, Kirby doesn’t make much of an impact in the trailer. However, Gale notably gets more focus here, and it could end up being her swan song as well. The writers of Scream 5 did an excellent job with Dewey’s story. In fact, he was the strongest character in the previous film. If they are able to match the level of storytelling that Dewey received, then we’re in for a strong character arc. Whether she lives or dies, let’s hope Gale’s return is better than the last film.
5. Ghostface on a Train
This goes back to highlighting why New York is a great location for the latest Scream. It’s not the first time a horror movie stabbing has taken place on a train, but something interesting within this moment could be huge. First, a notable cast member is certainly dying. Could it be Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin? Also, the Ghostface edit of him appearing in different places could also indicate further that it’s more than two killers in the latest feature. Either way, Scream 6 seems like a bloody good ride. Hopefully, the next trailer showcases the humor more.
