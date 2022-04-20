There are lots of people who see treasure hunting as no more than a waste of time. However, for people like Gina Dillman, looking for lost and/or hidden treasure is a way of life. This lifestyle has thrust Gina and her family into the spotlight as cast members on The History Channel series Lost Gold of the Aztecs. On the show, they, along with other cast members, are working hard to find Montezuma’s legendary treasure. While there’s no concrete proof that the treasure actually exists, Gina and her family firmly believe that it’s out there somewhere and they are determined to be the ones to uncover it. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gina Dillman.
1. She Comes From a Diverse Background
Gina is a California native and as far as we know she has lived in the state for her entire life. She is very proud of her roots and she comes from both Latino and Native American ancestries. Her cultural ties have made finding this treasure an even more personal project for her.
2. She Grew Up Treasure Hunting
Gina’s interest in treasure hunting certainly isn’t something new. She is a third-generation treasure hunter who has always enjoyed getting out and exploring the world. Growing up around treasure hunters also means that she has plenty of helpful experience. This is something that she and her husband, Dan, have in common.
3. She’s A Private Person
Just because Gina is officially a reality TV star doesn’t mean that she is caught up in all of the hype that usually comes with being on TV. In fact, she doesn’t seem to have any interest in being on the spotlight outside of what is shown in the series. She prefers to keep her personal life to herself.
4. Lost Gold of the Aztecs Is Her First On-Screen Experience
Gina is such a natural in front of the camera that fans of Lost Gold of the Aztecs may be surprised to know that the show is her first time on TV. However, this isn’t her first time in the entertainment industry altogether. In 2009, she produced a documentary called Secrets of the Stone Tablets in Search of Montezuma’s Treasure.
5. You Won’t Find Her On Social Media
Social media has become the first place that many people go when they want to learn more about someone. Unfortunately for those interested in learning more about Gina, you won’t find much on social media. From what we can tell, she doesn’t have accounts on any platforms although her husband and son sometimes share photos of her from their accounts.
6. She’s A Pro With A Metal Detector
One of the reasons that the Dillmans make such a great treasure hunting team is the fact that they all have something special to bring to the table. For Gina, that something is her ability to use a metal detector. She’s a whizz with the tool and that has come in very handy over the years.
7. She’s All About Family
Gina really loves treasure hunting, but that certainly isn’t the most important thing in her life. At the end of the day, nothing means more to her than her family. When she gets free time, she loves spending it with her husband and their children although it’s unclear exactly how many they have.
8. She Met Her Husband as a Teenager
Teenage love can feel very real, but the truth is that most people won’t spend forever with the person they fell in love with as a teen. However, Gina and Dan are among the lucky few who have been able to stick it out through the years. They met when they were only around 15 years old and they’ve been together ever since.
9. Treasure Hunting Isn’t The Only Business She’s Been Involved In
At this point in her life, the world is most familiar with Gina through her work as a treasure hunter. However, she has also done other things over the years. About a decade ago, she and her husband purchased the BAL Theatre in their hometown of San Leandro, CA.
10. She Isn’t Afraid of A Challenge
One of the reasons that Gina has been so successful in life is because she isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone. She is the kind of person who never backs down from a challenge and she doesn’t let anything get in the way of accomplishing her goals. This is exactly the kind of attitude a person needs to have in order to find treasure that has been hidden for hundreds of years.