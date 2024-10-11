French President Wants Emily Back in Paris!

Emily in Paris is causing a political uproar! The latest installment of the popular Netflix series saw Emily, played by Lily Collins, jet off to the beautiful city of Rome. While Emily is out basking in her new romance, French President Emmanuel Macron is not happy about the beloved character’s departure from the city of love.
In an interview with Variety on October 9, 2024, Macron expressed that France would “fight hard” to keep Emily in Paris. The president is definitely a big fan of the show, considering that his wife, Brigitte Macron, made a cameo in Emily in Paris Season 4. He was incredibly proud of his wife’s cameo, sharing how happy she was to do it while also remarking that it was a good moment for both her and France’s image. Emmanuel Macron further expressed his upset over losing Emily to Italy in the following words:
“Emily in Paris in Rome doesn‘t make sense.”
Emily in Paris Season 4 saw Emily leave behind her on-again, off-again relationship with Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) as she leaves for Rome with her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) to prepare the new Rome office for Agence Grateau. While in Rome, she has a whirlwind romance with wealthy Italian gentleman Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and, by the looks of it, has bid au revoir to the French — at least for now!
Mayor of Rome Asks French President to Take a Chill-Pill
Emily sure does have a global fanbase! The Mayor of Rome didn’t waste time sharing his two cents on Emily’s new journey in Rome, getting on a call with The Hollywood Reporter Roma, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and responding to Emmanuel Macron’s displeasure of the same.
Prior to his call, The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address the friendly dispute. He stated on the call that he’s sure President Macron has more pressing matters to worry about. That being said, Gualtieri also indicated that he hoped Macaron was joking, as a production company like Netflix would not bend backward to make script changes due to political pressure. Gualtieri’s tweet, which was written in Italian, translates to the following:
“Take it easy, Emmanuel Macron. Emily in Rome is perfect.”
In the official Emily in Paris Season 5 renewal announcement, Netflix made it clear that Emily’s stint in Rome will not be ending anytime soon. Gualtieri is mighty pleased about Emily remaining in Italy, as it reaffirms that the city of Rome is gaining importance increasingly. He also said they are quite relaxed about Netflix’s production decisions and cheekily remarked that Macron should relax.
Emily in Paris has officially been renewed for Season 5, but a release date is yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.
|Emily in Paris
|Cast
|Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat
|Release Date
|Season 4 released in two parts on August 15 and September 12 in 2024.
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Andrew Fleming, Katina Medina Mora, Peter Lauer, others
|Produced by
|Lily Collins, Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lily Burns
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Darren Star
|Plot Summary
|A young marketing executive from Chicago moves to Paris for a job opportunity and navigates professional and personal challenges while adjusting to French culture.
|Musical Elements
|Score by James Newton Howard
|Current Status
|Renewed for season 5
