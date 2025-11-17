Hey Pandas, What Songs Lift You Up When You’re Feeling Down? (Closed)

We all feel down sometimes. What tracks do you listen to to lighten up the mood?
#1
Hmmmm, I’d say…
“Mexican radio” by Celtic Frost
” Super charger heaven” by White Zombie
” No voices in the sky” by Motorhead
“The sensual world” by Kate Bush
“Bite the bullet” by Passcode
“NEET game” by Hanabie…..
And…..
“Maison” by Dreamcatcher ( damn K pop cuteness!! Gets me every time!!)
#2
Some of mine:
Alabama – Dixieland Delight
Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
Spencer Davis Group – Gimme Some Lovin’
CCR – Lookin’ Out My Back Door
Steve Harley – Make Me Smile
AC/DC – Shoot To Thrill
Primal Scream – Rocks
INXS – Mistify
#3
Mouth of the river- Imagine Dragons
Counting stars
Hall of Fame- The Script
