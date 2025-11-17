Hey Pandas, What Songs Lift You Up When You’re Feeling Down? (Closed)

by

We all feel down sometimes. What tracks do you listen to to lighten up the mood?

#1

Hmmmm, I’d say…
“Mexican radio” by Celtic Frost
” Super charger heaven” by White Zombie
” No voices in the sky” by Motorhead
“The sensual world” by Kate Bush
“Bite the bullet” by Passcode
“NEET game” by Hanabie…..
And…..
“Maison” by Dreamcatcher ( damn K pop cuteness!! Gets me every time!!)

#2

Some of mine:

Alabama – Dixieland Delight
Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
Spencer Davis Group – Gimme Some Lovin’
CCR – Lookin’ Out My Back Door
Steve Harley – Make Me Smile
AC/DC – Shoot To Thrill
Primal Scream – Rocks
INXS – Mistify

#3

Mouth of the river- Imagine Dragons
Counting stars
Hall of Fame- The Script

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Savannah Guthrie Swears on Live “Today,” Apologizes
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2018
Dad Creates Meme Page To Share Everything Parenting, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Hilariously Relatable Posts (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Funny Pics Of Great Danes With No Regard For Their Size (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Ex “Daredevil’ Showrunner Wants to Make a “Moon Knight” TV Series
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2018
Polish Artist Turns An Ordinary Tram Stop Into A Beautiful Flower Museum
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Here Are My Adorable And The Most Requested Newborn Photos
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.