“Magical Realism”: The Scenes In My Paintings Shimmer With A Certain Ultra-Real Illumination (30 Pics)

Hi, I’m a painter from Belgrade, Serbia. One of the dominant features of my paintings is order, namely the layout. Each scene, I dare claim with certainty, has a specific place in a hierarchy, just as the constellations, when observed from Earth, appear to us as, for example, a clear shape of Corvus or another archetypal form.
My paintings are assembled into a solidly based peaceful cosmogony deprived of coincidences and arbitrary excesses. In other words, everything in the paintings is either in harmony with its own inner cohesion or is a part of a cosmogonic constellation. Therefore, there is not a single trace of chaos, from which numerous aspects of this modern age, as well as many artistic opuses, suffer.
Another distinctive particularity of my work could be defined as sharpness or meticulousness, whereby I refer to the hallucinating clarity of the depicted scenes. At first sight, my art could be defined as realism, perhaps even hyper-realism, but a more perceptive eye will quickly notice how incorrect such a classification is. That is the catch, the reason why all the scenes shimmer with a certain ultra-real illumination. What we have here is magical realism, as currently there is not a better nor a more precise term for this occasion.
