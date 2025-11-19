50 Posts From The Victorian Era That Prove It Really Was A Different Time

The Victorian Era was a time of the Industrial Revolution, with authors Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin, the railway and shipping booms, profound scientific discoveries, and the invention of the telephone and telegraph.
However, the 63-year period from 1837 to 1901 (marked by the reign of Queen Victoria) also saw significant challenges in rural life as cities and slums were rapidly expanding, long and regimented factory hours for many workers, Jack the Ripper, and the Crimean War.
Capturing all the progress and turmoil of the epoch, the subreddit Random Victorian Stuff offers a gallery of interesting images, facts, and stories not just from Britain, but from the entire world!
#1 Benedicte Wrensted Photographed Captain Willie, From The Shoshone Bannock Tribe Of The Fort Hall Reservation, At Her Studio On Main Street In Pocatello, Idaho, Ca. 1900
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#2 Portrait Of A Young Woman With Books, Ca. 1890
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#3 Portrait Of A Queensland Woman, 1884
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#4 Just Straight Up Rock Climbing Up A Mountain In Dress And Heel Boots Because Why Not. Victorian Women Managing A Hard Route, 1890s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#5 A Family Photo, Circa 1890
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#6 American Aviator Matilde Moisant, 1912. She Was The Second Woman In The United States To Get A Pilot’s License
Image source: Disastrous-Brick3969
#7 Very Elegant Looking Woman In A White Dress, Circa 1890s. Looks Like Studio Photo
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#8 Estudio Photo Of A Woman In The Late 1890s. Maybe Early 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#9 Portrait Of A Family In Gainesville, Florida, Early 1900s
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#10 Four Generations, Ca. 1905
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#11 Photograph Of Aino Sibelius, The Wife Of Finnish Composer Jean Sibelius. Circa 1891
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#12 Postcard, Ca 1900
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#13 Photo Of A Mongolian Woman In Her Traditional Clothes, Circa Early 1900s. Not Colorized, Autochrome Lumiere
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#14 Woman In A Crocheted Shirtwaist, Early 1900s
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#15 Ella Williams, Born In 1865 Worked On Her Adult Life As “Giant” For A Number Of Shows And Companies (Barnum One Of Them) In The Late 1890s
Despite being billed a 2.28m, she was more in the lines of 2.08m, but this was solved with heels and some hats.
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#16 Actress Maude Ewing Adams Kiskadden, Dressed In A 3 Piece Suit, 1890s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#17 Group Portrait Of Native American (Crow) Men, One Woman. And A Child In Front Of A Tepee In Colorado, 1880
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#18 Holly And Her Cat, 1902
Image source: legovelt
#19 Group Of Women Dressed In 3 Piece Suits With Different Styles….like Best The One In The Right Is The Best Fit And Looks Like Something She Asked Either To Be Done To Fit Or Bespoke For Her. Circa 1896
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#20 Kenyan Woman With Her Pet Deer. 1909
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#21 A Woman From Luzon, An Island In Northern Philippines, 1875. Photo Taken By Francisco Van Camp
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#22 Maude Fealy (Born Maude Mary Hawk; March 4, 1883 – November 9, 1971) Was An American Stage And Silent Film Actress Whose Career Survived Into The Sound Era
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#23 Woman Poses In What I Think Is A Riding Outfit. Like The Double Breastes Low Cut Jacket. Late Xix Century
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#24 Three Women From Guadeloupe, On Ellis Island, About 1910, Photograph By Augustus Sherman
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#25 Union Soldier With His Family Posing In A Photo. Wife And 2 Daughters. Circa 1860s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#26 Appears To Have Been A Private Photo Of To Women Really Going For It. You Can See The Blurr Of How Fast It Was, Like Something Thought At The Moment. Looks Early 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#27 Small Moment Freeze In Time Of This Couple By The Window, Early 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#28 Woman From Peru In A Nice Dress, Circa 1860s. The Dress Appears To Be Made Of Cotton With Black Lace
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#29 Vassar College (Seven Sisters College), 1895. Class Day On The Lawn
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#30 Margery Bish Hanging Dolls Clothes On A Clothesline, C. 1895. Taken By Her Father
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#31 This Picture Was Taken 137 Years Ago In Nebraska
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#32 Paleontologist Thomas Huxley, Who Discovered That Birds Were Descended From Dinosaurs. 1846
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Portrait Of An Unidentified Young Girl With Spectacles, 1890s
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#34 Women Mountaniers As Well As Men, Crossing Over Glaciers In Switzeland. Love The Casual Umbrellas. Early 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#35 Mourning Mask And Dress Used By Empress Elisabeth Of Austria In 1889 After Her Son Rudolf Took His Own Life
The Mask Is Made Of Black Velvet With Lace Trim And Ostrich Feathers; Dress Is Made Also Of Velvet With Jet Black Glass Beads. Whole Thing Designed By Fanni Scheiner.
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#36 Marie Bell Watson, 1902. Little Is Known About This Woman Except That She Died In Junction City, Kansas On May 23, 1913 Of “Consumption.” She Was 34 At The Time Of Her Death
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#37 Tintype Of A Man With His Pet Squirrel (Circa Mid-19th C.)
Image source: JankCranky
#38 Small Part Of A Photobooth Strip Of A Couple Of Women, By The Hair I Say Circa 1890s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#39 Victorian Lady With A Very Dominant Glare Looks Straight To The Camera, I Thin By The Ringlets, Is Mid Xix Century, Maybe 1860s?
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#40 Watching The Eclipse, 1912 (Edwardian Photograph)
Image source: Mission_Beginning963
#41 Group Portrait – Ireland, 1857
Image source: legovelt
#42 Young Woman On Her Roller Skates, Circa Early 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#43 Portrait Of A Woman In White, Ca. 1910
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#44 Harem Woman From The Maharaja Of Jaipur, Ram Singh II. The Woman Is Dressed In Silks, Gold, Gold Fibers Practically Everywere. Photo Circa 1857
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#45 Portrait Of A Woman With Exceptionally Long Hair From 1890s
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#46 Suffragette Frances Willard (1839–1898) Learning To Ride A Bike At 53 Years Old For The First Time With The Help Of Friends. She Even Wrote A Book About It
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#47 Portrait Of A Barmaid In Texas, 1885 (Certainly Not The Hollywood Depiction Of What A Saloon Girl Looked Like)
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#48 Portrait Of A Woman Suffering From Syphilis
Syphilis Was Viewed As Symbolic Of A Wider Ongoing Moral Crisis. One That Was Closely Associated With Another Great ‘Social Evil’ – P**********n. The Two Were Certainly Linked, But Any Public Blame For The Spread Of Syphilis Tended To Be One-Sided.
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#49 Autochrome Lumiere Shot Of A Women In Tall Grass. Circa Early 1900s
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#50 Alice Liddell (Of Alice In Wonderland Fame), At Age 18. Photo Taken By Lewis Carroll
Image source: Mission_Beginning963
