Hey Pandas, What Piece Of Useless Information Do You Have? (Closed)

Everyone has some piece of useless information (at least to the general public). Whether it be how many unique items can be found in Skyrim or a historical fact that changed nothing about the future, we all have something.

The rules are simple: Tell me your interesting, but totally useless, piece of information!

#1

I like ranch dressing

#2

Every year, about $30 billion of Monopoly money is printed.

#3

“An octopus has three hearts.”
– Dory

#4

Every 60 seconds in Africa a minute passes.

#5

“Crayola” the name of a (mostly crayons and coloring utensils) company comes from French words meaning “oily chalk.”

#6

“15 MiNuTeS cAn SaVe YoU 15% oR mOrE oN cAr iNsUrAnCe,”

#7

In some cases, school. I mean Physics, really?

#8

Everything is made of spiders or not. The discord logo looks like mickey mouses pants. And the Rock looks like DWayne Jhonson.

#9

the tip of your shoelace is called the aglet

#10

Did you know that 85% of American kids believe in Santa?

#11

When you sleep people are still awake

#12

Typewriter is the longest word spelled solely with the upper row of a qwerty keyboard. I think.

#13

The fear of long words is Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.

#14

In 1847 a doctor performed an amputation in 25 seconds, operating so quickly that he accidentally amputated his assistant’s fingers as well. Both later died of sepsis, and a spectator reportedly died of shock. Resulting in the only known procedure with a 300% mortality rate.

#15

There are more than 50 million ACTIVE Youtubers. That doesn’t count the inactive accounts.

#16

I’m kai and they rhymes with cry

