Tim Roth: Bio And Career Highlights

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Tim Roth: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Roth

May 14, 1961

Dulwich, London, England

65 Years Old

Taurus

Tim Roth: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Tim Roth?

Timothy Simon Roth is an English actor known for his intense performances and versatile character work. He commands the screen with a compelling presence, navigating complex roles across independent and blockbuster films.

His breakout moment arrived as Mr. Orange in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, cementing his status as a key figure in 1990s cinema; he also famously declined the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series.

Early Life and Education

Tim Roth grew up in Dulwich, London, the son of a journalist father, Ernie, and a painter mother, Ann. His early environment fostered an artistic sensibility.

He attended schools in Lambeth and Tulse Hill, later studying sculpture at London’s Camberwell College of Arts before shifting his focus to acting.

Notable Relationships

Over the past three decades, Tim Roth has been notably linked to Nikki Butler, his wife since 1993, with earlier relationships including Lori Baker and Emily Lloyd.

Roth shares two sons, Timothy Hunter and Michael Cormac, with Butler, and an elder son, Jack, with Lori Baker.

Career Highlights

Tim Roth burst onto the international scene with his memorable role as Mr. Orange in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, which established his intense acting style. He followed this with other acclaimed performances in Pulp Fiction and Four Rooms.

His performance as the villainous Archibald Cunningham in the 1995 film Rob Roy earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and an Academy Award nomination. He later gained wider recognition in Planet of the Apes and the TV series Lie to Me.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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