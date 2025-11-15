TikTok Challenge Has People Sharing Pics Of How Their Dogs Looked At The Shelter Versus How They Look Now (40 Pics)

A new challenge has just emerged on TikTok and let’s hope it continues for as long as the platform is online. It started when user Alexa posted a video, saying “Show me what your dog looked like in their shelter picture versus now.” She even went first herself and introduced everyone to her goofy pet!
People immediately answered Alexa’s call to action. Everyone who got their dogs from shelters started posting heartwarming pics of their animals, liking each other’s content, and just having a good time. I bet it’s stuff like this the Internet was created for.
#1 Koda Bear Is A Very Happy Pup Now
Image source: sargrace
#2 So Glad Dobby Came Into My Life!! Big Thank You To
Image source: my_dixy_wrecked
#3 From Kill Shelter To Furever Home
Image source: journeyofpaw
#4 A Good Bubba
Image source: lexieodenbach
#5 Pandora Became Penny!
Image source: bg314
#6 Rescue Dog
Image source: _cleochalmers
#7 From Fresno Bully Rescue To Now Almost 5 Years Later!
Image source: theladyshortcake
#8 Shelter vs. Now
Image source: ralph_the_fluffym
#9 One Heck Of A Glow-Up If You Ask Me
Image source: pawsative.strides
#10 The Glow Up Is Real
Image source: wildlyrescued
#11 Shelter vs. Now
Image source: mel.m.camacho
#12 Rescue Dog
Image source: the1bre
#13 Miracle Dog
Image source: mama_of_mutts
#14 …and That’s On Adopting. Love Works Wonders
Image source: rachmyrena
#15 Heartly Loves Her Pink Pj’s
Image source: brenna.kate
#16 My Rescue Stella
Image source: lilmare10
#17 Love Of My Life
Image source: remy_the_rescue_bully
#18 She Had A Bit Of A Glow Up
Image source: nadjaseidl
#19 I’m So Proud Of My Boy
Image source: miaelle
#20 Loml. Smiley Boy Who Stole My Heart
Image source: furrjoansss
#21 Sick Pup To Beautiful Happy Boy
Image source: itsbrigreen
#22 My Glow Up!!
Image source: mightymax_thewienersquad
#23 Shelter vs. Now
Image source: erinreiley42
#24 From The Shelter To Having His Own Army
Image source: makisaskye
#25 Selly’s Transformation
Image source: halbaker_
#26 We’re Still Working On Some Things, But He’s Been Ours Since We Saw Him
Image source: thepinkhairedgirlandpets
#27 Winnie Joined Our Family On September 30, 2020 She’s An Angel! Today She Is 6 Months Old!
Image source: littlebabywinnie
#28 Rescue Dog
Image source: me.im.nugget
#29 Chiuahua Rescue
Image source: chaeann.somogyi
#30 My Little Monky Lilac She Was Rescued In Georgia. Found On The Side Of Road With Freshly Cropped Ears At 9 Months And Broken Leg From Car
Image source: monicagreatgal
#31 Tater Tot’s Story Just Fits So Well With These Trend
Image source: tatertotcentral
#32 Rescued My Baby From Romania 9 Years Ago
Image source: sadieashton2
#33 Rescue Dog
Image source: rmarinagonz98
#34 A Very Happy Dog
Image source: dixie_reactiverescue
#35 Love My Sweet Girl Nova
Image source: ashleighannepetters
#36 He Looks Like A Completely Different Boy
Image source: alldogsgotodevan
#37 Macey Scared Potato vs. Happy Potato
Image source: its.nala.and.macey
#38 Shelter Pic —> Now. Seriously The Most Loved Dog In The World
Image source: lauracferguson19
#39 Got Him From A Rescue Not A Shelter But I Think You Can Tell How Happy He Got
Image source: ashleedanielle
#40 I Got So Emo Making This
Image source: neilsmom
Follow Us