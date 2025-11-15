TikTok Challenge Has People Sharing Pics Of How Their Dogs Looked At The Shelter Versus How They Look Now (40 Pics)

by

A new challenge has just emerged on TikTok and let’s hope it continues for as long as the platform is online. It started when user Alexa posted a video, saying “Show me what your dog looked like in their shelter picture versus now.” She even went first herself and introduced everyone to her goofy pet!

People immediately answered Alexa’s call to action. Everyone who got their dogs from shelters started posting heartwarming pics of their animals, liking each other’s content, and just having a good time. I bet it’s stuff like this the Internet was created for.

#1 Koda Bear Is A Very Happy Pup Now

Image source: sargrace

#2 So Glad Dobby Came Into My Life!! Big Thank You To

Image source: my_dixy_wrecked

#3 From Kill Shelter To Furever Home

Image source: journeyofpaw

#4 A Good Bubba

Image source: lexieodenbach

#5 Pandora Became Penny!

Image source: bg314

#6 Rescue Dog

Image source: _cleochalmers

#7 From Fresno Bully Rescue To Now Almost 5 Years Later!

Image source: theladyshortcake

#8 Shelter vs. Now

Image source: ralph_the_fluffym

#9 One Heck Of A Glow-Up If You Ask Me

Image source: pawsative.strides

#10 The Glow Up Is Real

Image source: wildlyrescued

#11 Shelter vs. Now

Image source: mel.m.camacho

#12 Rescue Dog

Image source: the1bre

#13 Miracle Dog

Image source: mama_of_mutts

#14 …and That’s On Adopting. Love Works Wonders

Image source: rachmyrena

#15 Heartly Loves Her Pink Pj’s

Image source: brenna.kate

#16 My Rescue Stella

Image source: lilmare10

#17 Love Of My Life

Image source: remy_the_rescue_bully

#18 She Had A Bit Of A Glow Up

Image source: nadjaseidl

#19 I’m So Proud Of My Boy

Image source: miaelle

#20 Loml. Smiley Boy Who Stole My Heart

Image source: furrjoansss

#21 Sick Pup To Beautiful Happy Boy

Image source: itsbrigreen

#22 My Glow Up!!

Image source: mightymax_thewienersquad

#23 Shelter vs. Now

Image source: erinreiley42

#24 From The Shelter To Having His Own Army

Image source: makisaskye

#25 Selly’s Transformation

Image source: halbaker_

#26 We’re Still Working On Some Things, But He’s Been Ours Since We Saw Him

Image source: thepinkhairedgirlandpets

#27 Winnie Joined Our Family On September 30, 2020 She’s An Angel! Today She Is 6 Months Old!

Image source: littlebabywinnie

#28 Rescue Dog

Image source: me.im.nugget

#29 Chiuahua Rescue

Image source: chaeann.somogyi

#30 My Little Monky Lilac She Was Rescued In Georgia. Found On The Side Of Road With Freshly Cropped Ears At 9 Months And Broken Leg From Car

Image source: monicagreatgal

#31 Tater Tot’s Story Just Fits So Well With These Trend

Image source: tatertotcentral

#32 Rescued My Baby From Romania 9 Years Ago

Image source: sadieashton2

#33 Rescue Dog

Image source: rmarinagonz98

#34 A Very Happy Dog

Image source: dixie_reactiverescue

#35 Love My Sweet Girl Nova

Image source: ashleighannepetters

#36 He Looks Like A Completely Different Boy

Image source: alldogsgotodevan

#37 Macey Scared Potato vs. Happy Potato

Image source: its.nala.and.macey

#38 Shelter Pic —> Now. Seriously The Most Loved Dog In The World

Image source: lauracferguson19

#39 Got Him From A Rescue Not A Shelter But I Think You Can Tell How Happy He Got

Image source: ashleedanielle

#40 I Got So Emo Making This

Image source: neilsmom

