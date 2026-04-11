Freaks and Geeks Cast: Then and Now

Today, the Freaks and Geeks cast reads like a round-up of some the biggest A-list Hollywood stars. However, at the time, these fresh-faced thespians were just getting started. Cancelled after just one season, Freaks and Geeks is one of the most famous examples of a “gone too soon” TV series.
Set in the 1980s, this cult classic focuses on two different groups of teenagers as they weave through high school life. With equal parts comedy and drama, creator Paul Feig crafted a well-layered and meticulous look at adolescence that quickly garnered a loyal following. However, studios didn’t believe it was loyal enough and pulled the plug. Since then, the show has continued to grow in cult status and the majority of the cast have gone on to become global stars. So, let’s see what the Freaks and Geeks cast are up to today.
Linda Cardellini as Lindsay Weir
While an ensemble series, Freaks and Geeks kicks off with the story of Lindsay, a straight-A student who begins to drift as she attempts to find her place in the world. A former member of the Mathletes, she becomes the only nerdy member of the Freaks, making her the character that acts like a glue throughout. Linda Cardellini was 24-years-old when she took on the role of 16-year-old Lindsay Weir. To that, she brought a level of maturity to the character that was needed for her many arcs.
Freaks and Geeks showcased a raw talent in Cardellini, a balancing act that explored everything from wackiness to heartache to existentialism. After being recognised for her eclectic skillset, she went on to star in movies like Scooby-Do, Brokeback Mountain, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. She has also made a massive imprint in television, earning Primetime Emmy nominations for her roles in Mad Men and Dead to Me. She is next set to star opposite Chris Pratt in the family adventure movie, Way of the Warrior Kid.
John Francis Daley as Sam Weir
Amongst the Freaks and Geeks cast, John Francis Daley starred as Lindsay’s younger brother Sam, a sweet-natured geek navigating the social minefield of high school. At a tender age, he brought forth captivating charm and infectious quirks that served up some of the show’s funniest moments. While Sam and his friends bonded over D&D and unrequited crushes, Daley was plotting his own surprising trajectory. He successfully transitioned from acting to become one of Hollywood’s sought-after screenwriters and directors in the comedy arena.
Daley co-wrote the screenplay for Horrible Bosses and joined the Marvel universe by co-writing and directing Spider-Man: Homecoming. He’s also directed Game Night and co-wrote Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – a fitting full-circle moment for his character’s favorite pastime. However, he still flaunts his acting skills from time to time, often starring in the comedies he writes and directs.
Seth Rogen as Ken Miller
Before he joined the Freaks and Geeks cast, Canada-born Seth Rogen had dreams of becoming a Hollywood filmmaker. Starring as the wise-cracking, sarcastic, yet enigmatic Ken Miller, Rogen proved himself as a versatile actor right out of the gate. His rapid ascent to fame allowed him to use his profile to finally get his movies made, starting with Superbad, which he had been scribing since he was a teenager.
Today, not many people are unaware of Seth Rogen. Collectively, his movies have brought in over $2 billion at the box office. He has ventured into TV as a writer, producer, and director, earning him a plethora of prestigious awards. A jack of all trades and a master of many. He is next set to continue work on The Studio, which will enter its second season after sweeping at awards season.
Jason Segel as Nick Andopolis
As Nick Andopolis, Jason Segel joined the freaks. An aspiring musician with heaps of passion and drive, Nick was well-meaning but a little too sensitive for his own good at times. This gave Segel plenty of wiggle room to sharpen his tools as an actor.
While he has stayed rooted in comedy for the most part, Segel has delved into drama with projects like Windfall and Shrinking. He has also proven himself as a talented writer with movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Sex Tape, and The Muppets, and as the co-creator of Shrinking. Today, he has three Primetime Emmy nominations to his name, solidifying him as one of the finest creatives of his generation.
James Franco as Daniel Desario
James Franco is the Freaks and Geeks cast member who seemed poised to be the next big movie star. After starring in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy, he went on to re-team with Seth Rogen for multiple hit movies and landed himself an Oscar nomination for his immersive rendition in Danny Boyle‘s 127 Hours. He has also excelled behind the lens, writing and directing a string of films. However, his name was tarnished when a series of sexual misconduct allegations came his way in 2018. Since then, not many big studios are willing to work with him. He will next make his way to the silver screen with the independent comedy drama, Love Meets in the Sunshine.
Martin Starr as Bill Haverchuck
Martin Starr is another Freaks and Geeks cast member who went on to enjoy a successful career in comedy. Joining the stoner ragtag, Starr appeared in Knocked Up alongside Seth Rogen and Jason Segel. Although his part in Freaks and Geeks was relatively small compared to other recurring characters, when he appeared on screen he stole the show as perhaps the geekiest of geeks, making for genuine hilarity. Today, his flair for comedy is still alive and kicking. However, he has fused it with drama, starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King.
Busy Philipps as Kim Kelly
As the tough-talking burnout with a vulnerable side hidden beneath her acid tongue and feathered hair, Busy Philipps made Kim Kelly impossible to forget. Fiercely loyal to her friends but quick to lose her cool, Kim was a volatile character. This helped elevate the show in its mission to cross many different genres. Following Freaks and Geeks, Philipps landed a role on Dawson’s Creek – a delicious stroke of irony as Feig’s vision was to craft something the opposite of that show with his cult series. Philipps may not be as much of a household name compared to her cast mates, but she has since built a diverse career in television and film. Her next project, Horrified, will see her share the screen with Ron Perlman and Jim Rash.
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