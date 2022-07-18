Five Underrated WWE Superstars From The Attitude Era

WWE’s Attitude Era was the hottest period in wrestling as part of the Monday Night Wars, gaining the highest TV ratings ever seen in the wrestling industry. Stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, and D-Generation X helped the WWE to win the Monday Night Wars and become the dominant global wrestling company. One thing that made the Attitude Era so great was that everyone on the card from the opening match to the main event had a story and a purpose which helped keep viewers engaged across the entire show.
Today, many of the Superstars are remembered fondly, but some often get overlooked and many fans forget how great they were and the value they added to the card, so let’s take a look at some. Here are five of the most underrated WWE Superstars from the Attitude Era.
D-Lo Brown
D-Lo Brown spent the first part of his WWE tenure as part of the Nation of Domination faction and unfortunately ended up being the least successful of the group, but that’s not to take away from his ability as a performer. D-Lo Brown is synonomous with the European Championship, holding it on numerous occasions throughout 1998 and 1999, as well as enjoying a reign as Intercontinental Champion. Even though he was the least successful of the Nation of Domination, he still spent a lot of time rubbing shoulders with world champions and Hall of Famers including Ron Simmons, The Godfather, Mark Henry, and The Rock.
Ivory
Ivory is often overlooked when fans look back at the women in the WWE during the Attitude Era. More often than not, fans remember the likes of Sable, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and Lita. But, Ivory was a great addition to the roster and one of the best wrestlers in the women’s division, having spent a lot of time as a performer prior to joining the WWE, including a stint in GLOW. Ivory enjoyed success in the WWE as Women’s Champion in 1999, but it was her work as part of Right to Censor that she is often best remembered. Right to Censor was a heel stable that wanted to censor the WWE because it was too violent and sexual in nature. The gimmick made a return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble when Ivory made a surprise return, appearing as her character from the stable before being quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley.
Crash Holly
Many Superstars were placed in the Hardcore division when creative had nothing for them and it was often seen as a demotion and just something for a wrestler to do to keep them on TV. Crash Holly wasn’t one of these people. Instead, Holly ran with the opportunity and created some of the most entertaining parts of the TV shows during his reigns as champion. Crash Holly introduced the 24/7 rule that meant that the title could be defended anytime and anywhere as long as a referee was present. Throughout his reigns as champion, Crash Holly defended the Hardcore Championship in a children’s play area, a hotel room, and many other public places in some of the most entertaining segments every week. It is extremely likely that WWE has taken inspiration from Crash Holly’s time as Hardcore Champion when it comes to the current 24/7 Championship.
Al Snow
Al Snow is one of the most underrated minds in the wrestling industry, as well as being a great performer. During the Attitude Era, Al Snow brought over his popular Head gimmick from ECW after having been sent there to be developed further. This new gimmick proved a hit in the WWE too and he received some of the loudest pops from the audience and enjoyed success in the mid-card, particularly in the Hardcore division. Where Al Snow truly shined was being a trainer and teaching the next generation. He became the head trainer in WWE’s reality show contest series Tough Enough, before going on to do extensive work in Impact Wrestling as a trainer, and now helps to run Ohio Valley Wrestling and continues to train wrestlers today.
William Regal
When people discuss the best technical wrestlers of all time, and certainly of this era in wrestling, names such as Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit are often included in the conversation, but one name that doesn’t get mentioned enough is William Regal. First debuting in the WWE in 1997, Regal had a lengthy career in WCW and other companies prior to joining. One of the reasons why Regal might not get the attention he deserves is because the Atttitude Era was more character based rather than necessarily being focused on wrestling ability. Although wrestling ability is always important, many fans, especially younger members of the audience, were tuning in to see Stone Cold Steve Austin hit the Stunner and to see DX doing the crotch chop, not watch someone expertly apply wrestling holds. Regal did expand upon his character and personality as the Commissioner and is looked back on more fondly today, likely due to wrestling fans getting older and finally being able to appreciate his greatness. But, if Regal began his career 10 years earlier or later, he likely would have been a much bigger star.