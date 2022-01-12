In several weeks, Pierce Brosnan returns to the big screen in The King’s Daughter, which is about Louis XIV, the most powerful and influential monarch on the planet. The Sun King is obsessed with immortality, and he turns to a spiritual advisor and the royal physician to help him successfully obtain the one thing he wants the most in this world. In addition to Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, and Julie Andrews are a part of a talented cast filled with newcomers and veterans. This list will focus on the five terrible movies involving the cast of The King’s Daughter. Each movie has over ten unfavorable reviews that trash the respective feature. The only movies exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s check out the first film:
After The Sunset
On a mission to retrieve the third Napoleon Diamond, expert jewel thief Max Burdett manages to accidentally stumble upon the final diamond sitting on a docked cruise ship on his very island. What should be a simple job grows more complicated when FBI agent Stan Lloyd shows up to stop the jewel thief. Brett Ratner managed to assemble Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Don Cheadle, and Chris Penn for the 2004 feature and this film exemplifies that a huge and talented cast doesn’t equal a good movie. This is all down to the script, which is a mindless farce packed with unlikeable characters and inept plotting. Worse of all, After the Sunset fails at being funny, which is kind of essential for a comedy. The level of talent means that the actors do the best that they can with what they have, making this all the more disappointing that the script doesn’t match the talents of the cast.
Winter’s Tale
This clunky adaptation of the novel sees Colin Farrell as master thief Peter Lake, who breaks into a Central Park mansion, but ends up getting his heart stolen by Beverly Penn. Unfortunately, the star-crossed lovers are dealing with major complications that are keeping them apart. Beverly is dying from consumption and Lake is a marked man by his former demonic mentor, Pearly Soames. Peter battles the forces of time and darkness to hopefully save his one true love. Winter’s Tale is definition how an over-complicated story that fails to capture the magic of its source material. What should’ve been a simple boy from the wrong side of the tracks meets rich girl story turns into hocus pocus nonsense that devalues the core stories and lessens the characters in the process as well. Collin Farrell and Jessica Brown Findlay are unable to overcome a script that features clunky dialogue and baffling character decisions that muddle the plot even further.
The Choice
In this melodramatic bore, The Choice centers on Travis Shaw, a bachelor who has no interest in getting into a serious relationship anytime soon. However, that all changes when he meets Gabby Holland, with the two sparking an undeniable interest in one another that uproots their entire lives. As their bond grows, they must decide how they’re willing to go on to keep the hope of love alive. This is a Nicolas Sparks adaptation, so expect the usually dreamy locations, over-the-top romantic gestures, and corny dialogue that hinder the melodrama. A tear-jerking film that can boarder on manipulation at times; however, the biggest crime of this feature is that its sappy romance story is a total bore that never goes beyond Hallmark channels levels of filmmaking.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
In this misguided, but earnest attempt at the Resident Evil franchise, the reboot starts from the beginning in Raccoon City, which is now a dying Midwestern town because of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation. Left behind is a force of evil unleashed, and a group of survivors must band together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is strongly faithful to the original video games; however, the key mistake is that it tries to cram two video game storylines into one. Because of that, moments and character development feel rushed, and despite some decent sequences here and there, none of it equals to a compelling and great film. The only thing that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has going for it is that it’s miles better than the Paul W.S. Anderson movies.
Tooth Fairy
This terrible kiddie flick sees hockey player Derek Thompson sentenced to serve time as a real tooth fairy after crushing the dreams of a young fan. Though the job is far from easy at first, being a tooth fairy helps Derek rediscover the dreams that he gave up long ago. A Disney channel feature that somehow got a wide screen release featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor’s charisma helps sell the role, but the lame jokes and terrible script easily beats down Johnson’s performance.