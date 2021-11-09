Five Shows To Watch If You Like Freeform’s “Cruel Summer”

Teen dramas have always been big hits in the TV world. Combine that with a a little suspense and mystery and you’ve got the perfect recipe for success. That’s exactly what Cruel Summer has. The series debuted on Freeform in the summer of 2021 and it became a hit almost instantly. The show centers around two teenage girls, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). Kate is pretty and popular while Jeanette is an outcast who longs to be cool. In her desperation to be cool, she develops an obsession with Kate and makes several attempts to be noticed by her. However, both girls find their worlds turned upside down when Kate mysteriously vanishes. In her absence, Jeanette weasels her way into the popular crowd. She essentially becomes the new Kate. When Kate returns, though, she reveals something about Jeanette that once again sends both of their worlds into a tail spin. If you’re a fan of drama and mystery, Cruel Summer is certainly work checking out. However, if you’re already caught up on the show and you’re looking for something else to give you the same vibe, you’ve got some great options. Keep reading for five shows to watch if you’re a fan of Cruel Summer.
1. Pretty Little Liars
Pretty Little Liars is another Freeform show that deals with high school students who are intertwined in a mysterious situation. The series follows a group of high school friends who become the target of an unknown figure named A after the leader of their clique disappears. The bulk of the series centers around the girls trying to figure out who A is, but there are also lots of interesting subplots that keep the show from getting stale. Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, but that just means that you can binge watch all of the seasons and won’t have to wait for new episodes.
2. One Of Us Is Lying
One Of Us Is Lying debuted on Peacock in 2021. The series is based on the book of the same name by Karen M. McManus. One Of Us Is Lying is about a group of high school students who become part of an investigation after a fellow student mysteriously dies while they’re all in detention together. This is one of those shows that will keep you guessing until the very end. The series currently has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which isn’t an easy thing to achieve.
3. Gossip Girl
From 2007 to 2012, Gossip Girl was one of the most popular teen shows on TV. The series featured an incredibly talented cast along with a storyline that people simply couldn’t get enough of. The show was set in New York City and followed the lives of high school students at an upper class private school who found themselves repeatedly becoming the subject of a gossip blog run by an anonymous writer. Trying to uncover Gossip Girl’s identity was central to the overall plot, but that wasn’t the only thing the show was about. Gossip Girl also explored relationships and other issues that are relevant to teenagers. However, even if your teenage days are long gone, this is still a show you can enjoy. In 2021, a reboot of Gossip Girl debuted in HBO Max, however, it did not include any of the main characters from the original series.
4. Little Fires Everywhere
The Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere was arguably one f the most talked about shows of 2020. It debuted right when the entire world entered a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and people became obsessed with following the characters’ stories. The show centers around two women, Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and their families. Elena is a wealthy wife living in an upper middle class suburb with her husband and children. Mia, on the other hand, is a single mother who has been living in a car with her daughter. The women’s paths cross when Elena hires Mia to be her house keeper. However, things take an unexpected turn when secrets from both women’s pasts are brought to the surface.
5. Big Little Lies
The 2017 HBO miniseries Big Little Lies was such a big hit that it was brought back for an unexpected second season. Like Cruel Summer, Big Little Lies is story about secrets and murder. In the show, a group of women become part of a murder investigation after one of their husbands is killed by being pushed down a flight of stairs. Big Little Lies features an all-star cast and a story that will keep you guessing.