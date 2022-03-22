Love them or hate them, but the Kardashians definitely played a role in changing the face of reality television. The controversial family started out their reality show career with their groundbreaking reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which sustained a successful 20-season run— a feat for any television franchise. Spending more than a decade under the spotlight propelled the family into mainstream fame, and turned a lot of its family members extremely wealthy entrepreneurs. Some people just know when to strike when the iron is hot, and the Kardashians proved to be professionals in this arena. They knew how to grab viewers’ attention and become influencers in their own right. A lot of fans were saddened when they the last episode of their reality series aired, but leave it up to the Kardashians to always be one step ahead.
It seems as if reality television has already formed a part of the Kardashian’s DNA. Life must have not felt complete without a camera following them around their day-to-day activities, which must be the reason why they decided to make their reality television comeback through Hulu’s, The Kardashians. Here are five reasons to be excited about the Kardashian’s small screen comeback:
5. We get to witness Kourtney’s second chance at love
In Keeping up with the Kardashians, we silently rooted for Kourtney and television personality, Scott Disick’s, love story to have a happy ending. We were brought in on the ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship, but witnessed how they truly cared for each other. They tried to make their union work despite the many hiccups, but their romance proved to be unsuccessful in the end. We will get to see Kourtney open up her heart again and fall deeply in love with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. It would be interesting to see her dynamics with Travis, and how the musician managed to sweep the Kardashian sister off her feet. We all love a good love story, and this one seems to be something for keeps.
4. We finally get to witness Kylie’s motherhood journey
Kylie kept her first pregnancy very private. We only got glimpses of her firstborn, Stormi, as well as her relationship with rapper, Travis Scott. This made fans even more curious about her motherhood journey, and had us looking forward to the video montages she would post about her new life. Kylie has also been killing it as an entrepreneur. Her Kylie Cosmetics line has just shot through the roof and turned into a multi-million dollar enterprise. The new reality series will give us a closer look as her role as a business owner, and also as a mother for the second-time around to a baby boy. Stormi is officially a big sister now, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store for their growing family.
3. We get to see Kendall putting on her big girl shoes
Kendall seems to be the most laid back out of all the Kardashian sisters. The supermodel has been making her own name in the runway, but also seems to be enjoying her time off-cam, as she pursues her other hobbies and interests. She is the cool aunt who seems to be enjoying her single life to the fullest— as she should. We will get to see another side of Kendall in the new reality series, as she puts on another hat as an entrepreneur, this time around. She ventures into the world of booze, as she launched her hand-crafted tequila brand, 818 Tequila. It seems as if her sisters’ entrepreneurial spirits have rubbed off her and inspired her to add “businesswoman” to her growing list of credentials.
2. We can’t wait to know more about the new chapter in Kim’s life
The spotlight has never shone brighter on Kim, as she blazes her way through the Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires, while keeping her romantic life as interesting as ever. We all knew Kim and musician and business mogul, Kanye West, to be the power couple that a lot of people looked up to, which is why we were devasted to find out that their marriage was on the rocks and on the brink of an ugly divorce battle. Kim also spices things up when it was reported that she was in a romantic relationship with comedian, Pete Davidson. This sent reporters and media channels on a frenzy, as everyone tried to get the latest scoop on their blossoming relationship. Davidson has been caught up in a string of controversial romances the past few years, and we’re all dying to find out how he was able to make one of the Kardashian sisters fall for his charm.
1. We get to see Kris, the girls’ “momager”, in action again
Kris Jenner, the Kardashian sisters’ mother, is a force to be reckoned with. She is not only the matriarch of the Kardashian and Jenner family, but is also the manager of her daughters’ wildly successful careers and businesses. It was amazing to see how a reality show mom transformed into the brains behind a brand that became larger than life. We might get to learn a thing or two from Kris in the new reality series. We cannot imagine how difficult it must be to manage so many things at once, and still deliver tremendous results each time. Kris has served as a solid pillar for the Kardashian siblings, and one who deserves the credit for keeping the family united through good times and bad.