Five Celebrities Who Went Under the Knife and Came Out With Botched Results

Linda Evangelista belongs to an elite club of women in Hollywood. She is one of the original supermodels. The women who brought modeling to a level unlike ever before. She was among a handful of women who took the industry by storm in the 80s (think Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington). They were beautiful, intelligent, and untouchable. They were everywhere – and they made serious money in their day. Each is still more beautiful than ever aging with absolute grace. However, not all supermodels – or actresses or reality stars – grow old naturally. They sometimes go under the knife.
When Linda Evangelista announced that a CoolSculpting procedure left her deformed, she also announced she was suing the parent company. She asked for $50 million, and it turns out she won by settling. We do not know the terms of the settlement agreement, but the 57-year-old model is likely wealthier than she was before. It makes us wonder, though. How many of our favorite celebrities have gone through botched plastic surgery procedures? It turns out it’s more than you might imagine.
Tara Reid
She’s had a reputation for being a party girl in LA for a long time, but she’s also the woman who admits to bad plastic surgery. Naturally thin and beautiful, she wanted a set of six-pack abs. She tried liposuction to get them, and it ruined her body. Her stomach is no longer flat and attractive, and she despises it. She also had a bad breast job, too. Unfortunately, for Reid, her dress fell down on a red carpet at one point, and the entire world saw her misshapen and ruined areola. It was a dark time for her, but she’s had some more work done to fix the issues.
Khloe Kardashian
In a family full of women who like to pretend that their 100 percent different appearance is nothing more than puberty and some lip fillers, Khloe Kardashian likes to keep it real. Her sisters might not admit they’ve been under the knife – and we aren’t saying they all have – but she likes to share her plastic surgery details. For example, she once decided to try facial fillers. However, it went awry. She said “I looked cray, and I still think the effects are in there,” and admitted she tried to have it dissolved three times.
Denise Richards
She’s no stranger to being in the headlines. She was the woman married to Charlie Sheen, after all. She admits that she went under the knife when she was 19. She wanted breast implants, and she learned a very hard lesson. She chose a doctor without doing any research, and the doctor did not listen to her. She wanted one size, and the doctor gave her implants that were significantly larger than she asked for. It ruined her body, and she has to live with it.
Mickey Rourke
Believe it or not, it’s not only women who want to feel better about the way they look. The famous boxer dealt with a lot pertaining to his face over the years. His boxing did a number on him, for one. When he chose to go under the knife and have reconstructive surgeries to fix his face, it did not go well for him. He claims that the issues with his reconstructive surgery were his own fault. He chose the wrong doctor, and now his face will never be the same. For him, it was a combination of factors.
Jessica Simpson
We know she’s spent her entire adult life struggling with her weight, but what else has gone wrong for her? She tried Restylane. She hated it. She spent four months looking in the mirror hating her lips and wishing it would dissolve. She was happy when it did, and it’s given her a healthy fear of doing too much else to her body.
Plastic surgery – or any procedure that changes your body – is a major life decision. It often cannot be altered once it’s been done, and it doesn’t always end well. The moral of this story is that while many men and women go under the knife and come out looking better than ever, it’s not for everyone. Take your time choosing a doctor. Do your homework. Get recommendations, ask former patients, and discuss what you want prior to your procedure. A good doctor will have excellent recommendations, but he or she will also listen to you. They will work with you, and they will make you feel at ease. These stars forgot these factors, and it didn’t work out for them.