Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the best TV sitcoms to have been aired in recent years. The show stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller as New York police officers stationed at Brooklyn’s 99th precinct. Nine-Nine was Samberg’s biggest post-SNL project. It’s also Andre Braugher’s first foray into comedy, having been popular for playing roles in heavy dramas. The show made the career of relative newcomer Stephanie Beatriz, who now appears in major blockbuster films like Encanto. Brooklyn Nine-Nine made millions of fans happy, and a few performers very, very wealthy. Here are the three richest cast members of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Andre Braugher ($8 million)
Andre Braugher played the role of the strict and stoic Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine for all eight seasons. Braugher was best known for being a serious, dramatic actor before being cast in the comedy series. Despite Brooklyn Nine-Nine being Braugher’s first major comedic role, co-star Andy Samberg shared with Variety that the actor was a comedic natural. “He would have you believe he had [no comedic skills] before the show started, but we all know that’s not true. That said, he has gotten even better as the seasons have gone on … and very often when he’s concerned that a joke is sacrificing the greater good, his instincts are correct.” Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor added, “Andre brings incredible gravitas and intelligence to Captain Holt, which serves to ground the character and also makes it that much funnier when we write silly, goofy, ridiculous things for him to say and do.”
Braugher is one of the richest actors of the comedy series, ranking third among the cast members. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Braugher’s net worth is approximately $8 million and reportedly made $100,000 per episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Braugher, however, has accumulated his wealth even before the comedy series. Before becoming a cast member of the cop comedy show, he made his acting debut in the 1989 film Glory. Braugher is best known for his role as Detective Pembleton in the TV series Homicide: Life on the Street and TV film Homicide: The Movie. He also appeared as Owen Thoreau Jr. on Men of a Certain Age, where he was nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also played the role of Dr. Nolan in House and had a recurring role as defense attorney Bayard Ellis on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. When asked about the last season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in an interview with Variety, Braugher said, “It could be a really groundbreaking season that we’re all going to be very, very proud of, or we’re going to fall flat on our face. … But I think this is a staff, a cast and a crew that’s willing to take it on and give it our best. I think we have a damn good chance to tell the kinds of stories that heretofore have only been seen on grittier shows.”
Andy Samberg ($25 million)
Andy Samberg, who plays childish detective Jake Peralta, has a reported net worth of $25 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he made $125,000 per episode of the show, but he’s not about to stop profiting off of the series now that it’s over. The website also added, “As the show’s creator, he’ll likely earn tens of millions over his lifetime from the sale of the show’s 130+ episodes into syndication. For syndication, a show typically needs to have aired 100 episodes.” Samberg’s career started with the comedy trio The Lonely Island, which he formed in 2001 with his high school friends Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone in Berkeley, California. The trio was invited to audition for Saturday Night Live in 2005 which led to Samberg being a cast member of the show until 2012, when he left to play Dale Ashbrick in the comedy show Cuckoo. Samberg also starred in Hot Rod in 2007, a movie that was co-written by Schaffer and Taccone, and in 2016 they released the mockumentary flick Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which Schaffer and Taccone also directed. The trio’s latest project was the 2020 film Palm Springs starring Samberg and Cristin Miliot. Samberg also lent his voice to animated films Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Hotel Transylvania.
The comedy actor has a well-known property in the Hollywood Hills area. In 2014, Samberg and his wife, singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom, bought “a slice of L.A.’s rich real estate history,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The couple acquired the restored Moorcrest residence for $6.25 million in an off-market deal. The gated property has a rich real estate history as the former home of American actress and musician Mary Astor and iconic comic artist Charlie Chaplin. “The more than 6,400 square feet of living space includes a gourmet kitchen, formal living spaces, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The master suite boasts an impressive copper fireplace and custom steam shower. Outdoors, patios and walkways are awash in ornate finishes and decorative touches. A pool with a walkway is also present on the nearly one-acre grounds,” as described by Los Angeles Times.
Terry Crews ($25 million)
Terry Crews played the adorable family man Lt. Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His role as Terry Jeffords is also his longest-running acting gig to date. With the series coming to an end after eight seasons, Crews told ET during an interview over Zoom, “It could not have ended any better, that is a promise. Take it to the bank, man. It is one of those where you are like mic drop, it is perfect.” “We get to end our show the way they wanted to and man, that is the most satisfied feeling in the world. I mean, what can you say? Most things, you never get to end them the way you want to. That is just the truth. Everything ends the way that you don’t want it to, but we got that opportunity.” Terry Crews has an estimated net worth of $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth and his salary on the show is estimated to be upwards of $80,000 per episode. Crews is a former NFL player who had a successful run with the Rams, Chargers, Redskins, and Eagles, but much of his wealth can be accredited to his work in the entertainment industry. Terry Crews owns a house in Los Angeles and one in Santa Clarita, California. His loft in downtown Los Angeles, which he describes as a “fortress of solitude,” was featured in Architectural Digest. “I come here and it seems to be so much quieter, being above the city,” he tells Architectural Digest. According to Sportskeeda Crews also owns luxury cars like Cadillac, Mercedes Benz, Mercedes Benz Blue, Toyota SUV, and Toyota 4Runner SR5.