10 Things You Didn’t Know About Avengers: Infinity War’s Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin is a globally recognized American actor who has graced the screens for almost four decades. His years of experience have transformed him into one of the most highly sought-after Hollywood stars. The Californian-born actor has fought to the top of the showbiz food chain since he first appeared on The Goonies in 1985.
His versatility saw him rise steadily, garnering roles in productions like American Gangster (2007), Milk (2008), and Janah Hex (2010). It appears no role is too much for him, with his recent and, perhaps, most famous work in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, as Thanos. Besides the obvious acting milestones, there is much more to know about him. Here are 10 interesting facts about Avengers’ Josh Brolin.
1. His Wife Was Once His Personal Assistant
When Brolin employed Kathryn Boyd as his personal assistant, he probably didn’t know he was employing his future wife. After some time, their professional interactions took a dramatic turn for the romantic. After three years of dating, their relationship matured into long-term marriage capped by two stunning daughters, Reign, and Chapel Brolin.
2. A Motorcycle Crash Almost Brought His Career To A Halt
A few days after his successful role in No Country for Old Men, Brolin was involved in a near-death accident. Overall, it left him with several facial bruises and a wrecked collarbone. Brolin remembers reminiscing about his enjoyable experiences working in the film rather than worrying about his life midair. His recount of this experience speaks volumes about his love for filmmaking.
3. His Cooking Skills Are Awe-inspiring
Brolin stunned his castmates with his culinary talents when filming Labor Day in 2013. His ease in fixing mouth-watering dishes revealed a skill he rarely displayed in his long-acting career – cooking. The star confessed that he’d been a natural in cheffing since his youth. Perhaps, his outstanding acting skills veiled this talent, shelving it as one of his many after-work hobbies.
4. Acting Was Never On His List Of Career Priorities
As a young man in the 70s and 80s, Brolin had enough of the disruptive show business. His father, James Brolin, and mother, Jane Cameron, were part of the industry at the time. Brolin didn’t like the instability in the industry in those years. So, he never really thought he’d be a part of it until a performance program in his school ignited that fire. More specifically, it was after participating in a production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Since then, he’s shown he can’t get enough of the trade.
5. Josh Brolin Has Received Many Awards And Nominations
Josh Brolin’s career has attracted significant recognition over the decades, winning numerous nominations and awards. His first award was the Western Heritage in 1989 for his role in The Young Riders. However, in the last twenty years, he’s garnered various awards from the Austin Film Critics Association, Critics Choice Awards, and Academy Awards.
6. He Finds Tattoos Intimidating
Since his early days in acting, Brolin racked up lots of ink art on his skin. He agrees that the scary look they helped him portray was beneficial to his career, but he’s outgrown them. So, despite their meaning in his life, he erased them all because they’d served their purpose.
7. Josh Brolin Had A Rocky Love Life
Brolin hasn’t always had a rosy love life like the one he currently enjoys. In 2004, he found himself on the wrong side of the law and publicity when his then-wife Diane Lane accused him of domestic violence. He reflects on the incident as a regretful one that taught him fundamental lessons about relationships and handling himself with decorum and control.
8. He Thinks His Mother Is A Wild Card
Spending most of his time with his unpredictable mother while growing up significantly impacted Brolin. Her adventurous but reckless lifestyle exposed him to dangers, including wild animals like tigers and cheetahs. She even commended and encouraged him to display aggressive tendencies, which probably had some impact on his life choices. Fortunately, Brolin was keen to shape his life as he wished.
9. His Decision To Enroll In Rehab Changed His Life For The Better
Amid all the celebrity status and money, Josh Brolin once struggled with alcohol abuse. Things sort of went south since his mother passed away in his late 20s. However, in 2013, he decided to turn his life around, become a good role model for his kids and abandon his self-destructive behavior.
10. He Was Once A Wall Street Wolf
Brolin’s mastery of his character as Bretton James in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps may not have been a coincidence. In 2005, Brolin ventured into stock brokerage following his father’s advice after his gruelingly slow acting career. Though he doesn’t credit the experience, perhaps it fed into his acting career.
