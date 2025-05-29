‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Crosses $100 Million Globally in Debut Weekend

The latest installment of the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, premiered in theatres on May 16, 2025. The film’s box office results are in and it has made a total of $102 million globally in its opening weekend.
The horror film debuted with $51 million domestically and another $51 million in its international box office debut, raking in a total of $102 million worldwide. Bloodlines now has the best opening weekend in the franchise. The Final Destination, released on August 28, 2009, previously had the highest box office results ($27 million) among other Final Destination series in its opening weekend. But even with Final Destination 5 currently setting the record with the highest global box office results ($186 million), it has been predicted, based on its momentum, that Bloodlines will eventually rank as the highest-grossing installment.
Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines maintains the franchise’s signature formula of elaborate and gruesome deaths. The film focuses on a family whose members begin perishing one by one in insane circumstances. The deaths begin because their family matriarch had cheated death during a catastrophic incident 50 years prior. As Death seeks to restore the natural order, the descendants face the consequences of their ancestors’ survival.
Warner Bros. Bounces Back with Three Consecutive Theatrical Wins
Warner Bros. Pictures has turned around its theatrical performance after struggling with late 2024 and early 2025 releases like Joker: Folie à Deux, Mickey 17, and The Alto Knights. The studio now enjoys a streak of three successful films, with Final Destination Bloodlines (produced for $50 million) joining April’s hits, A Minecraft Movie and Sinners as recent box office victories.
The video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie brought in an extra $8.3 million in its seventh weekend, generating $501 million internationally and a total of $928 million globally. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, on the other hand, featuring Michael B. Jordan, gained an additional $3.8 million internationally over the weekend, boosting its global box office to $316 million.
Marvel and Sony studios have also recorded progress in recent releases beginning with Disney-Marvel’s ThunderBolts. ThunderBolts which premiered on April 22, 2025, tells the story of a group of antiheroes who are caught in a deadly trap and are forced to work together on a dangerous mission. The film added $15.7 million from 52 markets and is now positioned as the fifth-highest grossing film of 2025 at $325.7 million globally. Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends, on the other hand, a martial arts drama film starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Maccio generated $4 million while playing in select Latin American markets and has grossed $11.5 million worldwide.
Karate Kid: Legends will be available in the U.S starting May 30, 2025. Final Destination: Bloodlines, meanwhile, is playing in theaters and is expected to do so over the next four weeks.
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|Cast
|Kaitlyn Santa Juana (Stefanie Lewis), Teo Briones (Charlie Lewis), Richard Harmon (Erik), Owen Patrick Joyner (Bobby), Anna Lore (Julia), Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger, Tony Todd (William Bludworth), Max Lloyd-Jones, Tinpo Lee
|Release Date
|May 16, 2025
|Stream On
|Theatrical release; later on HBO Max (expected)
|Directed by
|Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein
|Produced by
|Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts
|Based On
|Final Destination horror franchise by Jeffrey Reddick
|Plot Summary
|College student Stefanie Lewis experiences recurring nightmares foretelling her family’s demise. She returns home to find the one person who might prevent this fate, delving into the origins of Death’s design.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Tim Wynn
|Current Status
|Released on May 16, 2025, croessed $102 million globally
Follow Us