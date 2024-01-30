The True Story Behind ‘Feud: Capote Vs The Swans’

Feud: Capote vs The Swans is the long-awaited second season of the Feud series. Created by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam, the first part of the widely acclaimed anthology series is dubbed Bette and Joan which premiered in 2017 on FX, chronicling the rivalry that broke out between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in the course of making the 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Though greenlit in February 2017, the second season of Feud is scheduled for an early 2024 release following a hiatus.
While the series is based on Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book – Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, Feud: Capote vs The Swans is culled from Truman Capote‘s unfinished tell-all novel Answered Prayers. The legendary writer conceived the idea to divulge the secret lives of his rich friends after establishing himself as an accomplished author. The novel was published as an unfinished piece in 1986, triggering one of the biggest scandals in Manhattan’s elite circle. Directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch, here’s everything you need to know about Feud: Capote vs The Swans.
What Is Feud: Capote vs The Swans About?
Feud: Capote vs The Swans covers how bestselling American author Truman Capote betrayed his elite friends. The series focuses on Capote’s friendship with some creme de la creme among the 1970s Manhattan socialites. He was particularly close to the ladies whom he called his “swans” and they let him into their glamorous lifestyles that didn’t have much glam behind the scenes. While fighting off writer’s block, Capote began writing a book about the dirty secrets of his “swans” in a novel titled Answered Prayers. The novel was never finished or published during Capote’s lifetime. Besides, the slew of friends he betrayed by writing about their personal lives came through with their vow to destroy him.
The True Story Behind Capote’s Answered Prayers
While Laurence Leamer recreated the story, Feud: Capote vs The Swans is based on true events from the novel Answered Prayers. A scandal that rocked the 1970s Manhattan’s high society, Truman Capote penned Answered Prayers at the peak of his successful career. Capote was basking in the glory of his acclaimed works such as 1958’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Cold Blood (1966) but his struggle with a career-damning case of writer’s block led him to the idea of exposing the racy lives of his rich and influential friends in print.
Capote began working on Answered Prayers in 1958 with a publication date set for 1968. Even before it was completed, the novel’s film rights were acquired by 20th Century Fox. However, he postponed the release date to 1972 which forced him to return the money. Capote continued to delay the novel but would discuss it during interviews. Eventually, he permitted Esquire to publish four chapters from the unfinished Answered Prayers novel between 1975 and 1976.
The first two chapters published in the November 1975 issue of Esquire are Mojave and La Côte Basque 1965. Mojave sold out but the latter ruffled a few feathers among Capote’s friends whose personal lives were being exposed for public consumption. La Côte Basque 1965 is partly based on William S. Paley and Babe Paley and their dysfunctional lives away from the public eye. The next two chapters – Unspoiled Monsters and Kate McCloud chronicle a satirical version of Tennessee Williams, Capote’s estranged friend. The sneak peek into Capote’s Answered Prayers annihilated his career and personal relationships with numerous friends. The book, which was never completed, was later published as Answered Prayers: The Unfinished Novel in 1986, two years after Capote’s demise.
From Demi Moore To Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs The Swans Cast List Is A Star-studded Affair
Feud: Capote vs The Swans cast boasts an ample list of A-listers to match the level of glitz and glam Capote’s “swans” oozed. Demi Moore portrays Ann Woodward, the widow of banking heir Billy Woodward while Naomi Watts plays Babe Paley, one of Capote’s closest friends who was married to CBS founder William S. Paley. Diane Lane appears as Slim Keith, Howard Hawks‘s ex-wife. Other noteworthy cast members include Chloë Sevigny as C. Z. Guest, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, and Jessica Lange as Lillie Mae Faulk. The famous Truman Capote is portrayed by seasoned actor Tom Hollander.
Feud: Capote vs The Swans Is Scheduled For An Early 2024 Release
The first two episodes of Feud: Capote vs The Swans are expected to premiere on January 31, 2024, on FX. On February 1, 2024, all the episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu while other viewers can watch on Disney+ and Star+ outside the States. The eight-episode limited series began filming in New York in 2022, five years after the renewal was announced.
