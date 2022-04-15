Fan Theory: Snow White was a Sequel to Lord of the Rings

When seeking out theories and ideas that are derived from one story or another and then mix and matched with several other stories, some truly wild tales are brought forth as they seek to show how various parts of pop culture are connected. To be fair, most of them are rather interesting and don’t require the humongous leaps of logic that might otherwise ruin the effect, which would reduce said theories to mad ramblings. For instance, the idea that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the sequel to the Lord of the Rings feels like such a far stretch that one can’t help but think that someone was a little too intoxicated when this thought hit them somehow. But when looking into how the theory is stated, it’s still a bit silly, but not so much that one can’t see that it has at least a little merit. Thinking of how a tale that would become one of the most well-known in the Disney vault could possibly be connected to a story such as Lord of the Rings is tough at first, but when taking the time to sit down and explain it, there is some sense to be had.
For instance, the dwarves in the story could easily be the seven dwarf lords that were granted rings by Sauron. One might question how they were able to live so long, but when looking at how Smeagol/Gollum was able to live so long, it shouldn’t be hard to figure out that a dwarf could live even longer than their considerable years if gifted a ring that could keep them alive for so long. If that’s not enough, it could also be that the rings, which were instruments of evil, could have stripped everything from the dwarves save their most dominant trait. That type of insidious power feels as though it might have the same effect as it did upon Gollum, but there’s a good chance that dwarves, who are known to be incredibly stoic and hardheaded, meaning that they might be able to resist Sauron far better than the human kings could. If one looks at it, the elves were far better at resisting as well, so it stands to reason that the dwarves might be able to resist and hold out until the end of the war.
Expanding on the theory though, it might be that the dwarven lords moved on in shame since they didn’t do anything to help considering that they’d lost so much of their former selves. Or, it could be that they wandered and wandered until they found another home and a nearby mine that could allow them to fall back on something they recognized and could do, giving them a purpose once again. Snow White is thought to be a descendant of Aragorn and Arwen, which is kind of a stretch but not so immediately wrong that one can’t work with it. Saying that she is the descendant of the royal couple it does stand to reason she would gravitate toward other elements of the LoTR story that she would be ignorant of, but still drawn to. Thinking that elements of Tolkien’s story would gravitate toward one another is interesting enough, and in that vein, the magic mirror could be another representation of Sauron, who could have been drifting as a malevolent spirit that had no focus until it came upon this item.
Much like the dwarves, Sauron could have been diminished, meaning that he would have still been a trickster, but would have been largely unaware of what he was fully capable of achieving. Still, his mere influence would be enough to alter the Queen’s thinking, and given that Snow White would be seen as a descendant of Arwen and Aragorn, it could be that the natural inclination of Sauron would be to cause trouble and eliminate an ancestral enemy, thereby taking some measure of revenge. Many of these ideas are rather thin and could have holes blown through them with a few easy questions, but the fantasy of it all is too much fun to even try eliminating the possibilities since the fact that Snow White would come about long after the events of LoTR, it stands to reason that this could happen and that if Disney agreed, a connection could be made.
But that doesn’t sound too likely, does it? Apart from the flimsy nature of the theory, it’s fair to state that people might not want to see such a story come to pass. Personally, it sounds like something that would be great to see as a part of fan fiction. If someone had the ambition to make such a fan film it would be great, especially since it’s fair to state that it might be appreciated by those that drew up the theory in the first place.