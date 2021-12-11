10 Things You Didn’t Know about Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi is a name many recognize, but many don’t. If you’re from South Africa, you might know exactly who she is because she’s an influencer on social media. She is also many other things in the public eye, but right now she’s making headlines all over the world for allegedly cheating on her long-term partner, and she is not thrilled about it. She’s been adamant that she is not a cheater, that the stories are not true, and that she cannot believe the level of disrespect that people have for her life and the life of her partner right now. Whether the rumors are true or not is beside the point, however; she’s a hot topic at the moment, and people want to know more about her.
1. She’s South African
She was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. She spent her entire life in the area. She was born on December 30, 1994, which means she will soon celebrate her 27th birthday as one of her own country’s most famous personalities.
2. She is Many Things
In addition to being a social media influencer, she is many other things. She works as a model, she works as an entrepreneur, and she works on television, music, and dance. She’s multi-talented, and that’s what works for her. There appears to be little she is not good at, and her fans adore that about her.
3. She is a Dancer
Before she was a social media influencer, she was with a dance group. They called themselves the Pro-Twerkers, and she danced. She was good, too, and she made quite a name for herself with that group. This is when the media began to take notice of her and the work she was doing.
4. She’s Been Working Since She Was Young
When she began working on her career in the public eye, she was only 16. Most kids aren’t bothered with things like this at that age. They are worried about things like who is going to the prom with them and what they will wear to the mall and the movies this weekend. She was worried about her future, her career, and making her dreams come true.
5. She is a Music Video Star
Her dance days were big days for her. She was not only talented, but she was talented enough that she was able to land herself a spot dancing in a music video. She was part of a video for a famous African singer by the name of Cassper Nyovest. The video was for his song, “Tito Mboweni,” and it was a big one.
6. She is a Fitness Model
If there is one thing that Faith Nketsi knew about her life, it was that she would not stop at just one thing. She wanted to keep going and do what’s important to her. Fitness and health are both important to her, so she launched her own fitness program. It was in 2018, and she calls it Get Snatched. The program focuses on diet and exercise, and a general desire to both look and feel better.
7. She Has A Reality Show
Did you know she has her own reality show? It’s called #HaveFaith, and it’s on the African MTV station. She shares her entire life with her followers online already, but she thought they might want to follow along in real-time, too. She was not wrong.
8. She is Very Famous
She’s one of the most popular influencers in her country. She has millions of followers across her many online platforms, and her fans love to see what she’s sharing next. Her numbers grow regularly, and she’s becoming more famous by the moment.
9. She Did Not Cheat
She is not sitting back and allowing the media across the world to label her a cheater. She’s not a cheater, she’s not going to let this happen to her, and she’s not going to sit back and say nothing. She might know that sometimes not addressing rumors is better than addressing them, but she’s not like everyone else. She’s making it very clear she’s not a cheater, and she’s clapping back at anyone who says she is one.
10. Fans Are Mad at Her
Her fans are mad at her, and they seem to want to believe the worst about her. Oddly enough, however, they don’t seem upset that she allegedly cheated on her boyfriend. They seem upset that she allegedly cheated on her boyfriend after he bought her a Range Rover, and we’re just over here wondering what on earth that has to do with anything.